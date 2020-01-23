Cars and coffee have a serious problem

A red, lowered GMC Sierra stopped in the middle of a busy street to cause a fat burnout. Immediately behind was a plum-colored Ford Mustang, the rear tires of which were covered with thick clouds of smoke. A white Hellcat tried to drift across a busy intersection in traffic and almost crashed into a neighboring Nissan. All of this happened in front of an observing and (mostly) cheering crowd, two of whom had a FULL SEND flag wrapped around their legs.

This was the scene that rubbed shoulders at the otherwise peaceful Houston Coffee & Cars meeting on Saturday, January 4th. A video uploaded to YouTube the same day claiming to have come from this meeting showed a compilation of the antics. A quick Google Maps search confirmed that the picture was taken on the corner between Interstate 10 Frontage Road and Gessner Road – just outside the Memorial City Mall parking lot in Houston, Texas, where the event took place.

Four days later, on January 8, the Houston C&C organizers took action. On both their Facebook and Instagram pages, which have a considerable fan base (53,800 and 26,800 followers respectively), they announced a two-month break and announced “drastic changes” in both the permitted vehicle types and the people, which were classified as intrusive for the event.

In full it says:

Due to incidents at C&C in January (which HPD is reviewing to look after those involved), our monthly event takes a two-month break. In collaboration with the Houston Police Department, we are planning to restructure and build a safer and more controlled event. We will make drastic changes to ban the types of cars and people who continue to negatively impact the event so that we can stay true to our roots and only address those who are really passionate about amazing machines and who behave appropriately without breaking rules and causing other harm.

We are grateful for our great fans, many of whom come every month and even travel from across the country and internationally.

Safety is always our most important concern and we are very open to rough behavior, burnout and crowds that encourage reckless driving during the event and from the sidelines. It is unfortunate that these carefree people who have broken the rules and promoted the act and encouragement of these behaviors from the side have ruined C&C for everyone.

C&C condemns these people and their actions for not endangering participants, participants and other drivers of the event. This is something we, the Memorial City Mall, the City of Houston, and the Houston Police Department have no tolerance for.

We will get back in touch with you. However, we can assure you that C&C will never be canceled. We’re still passionate about celebrating these incredible machines and helping the children in need in Houston. This long-standing event in Houston brings together car enthusiasts and unique machines that were previously not open to the public. Our mission has always been to help underserved children in Houston.

The C&C team consists of volunteers who strive to continue the Houston tradition for all ages. The event was always open and open to the public and we strive to keep this aspect alive. The Memorial City Mall and the Houston Police Department have been long-term partners. We will keep the fans up to date and look forward to a bigger C&C soon.

Thank you for your continued support!

-Scuderia

It always seems to start like this: a nice, passionate, and enthusiastic community event is ruined by a few idiots with heavy feet who have so little attention they are willing to put others at risk to get it. And it seems to be more and more a pattern than an anomaly.

What went on in Houston?

Houston C&C and its parent organizer, the Scuderia Society, have a very strict policy against burnouts. A visit to the Coffee & Cars website is greeted by a large red heading that reads “NO BURNOUTS!”.

Photo: Jose Ramirez / Scuderia Society

Abe Levitz, who supports the various divisions of the Scuderia Society, confirmed this by phone. As with every meeting with cars and coffee, Houston C & C, which has been around since 2005, “occasionally torches people who come to test the water.” In this case, however, the Scuderia Society and its volunteers condemn the behavior loudly and publicly. They distribute handouts, increase security and then things calm down.

It’s a fine line to go, Levitz admitted. On the one hand, security is required at the event to ensure uniform order and security. “But the second it gets too police,” he said, “the costs are enormous and the fun of organic products is lost.” That is the whole point of cars and coffee.

But this time it was different. It wasn’t just some of the participants who turned too loud.

“In this case,” said Levitz, “there was a group that targeted auto events in the Houston area. It’s a group of over 50 cars and owners who come to an auto event. We (Scuderia Society) pay for security, but this Coffee & Cars grew so large that this group of people targeted our event, opened a takeover area, blocked it, and had a side look. “

Acquisitions and side shows have been the buzzword for street actions in the car world in recent years. They spread out of the Bay Area’s Hyphy culture in 2000 and date back to the 1990s when junctions and highways were closed due to donuts and burnouts. But people talk about side shows like they talk about Boogeymen – someone you can walk through without saying anything. Levitz informed us that he knew of another event in the past, but would not go into detail about this nameless and faceless group. We checked on Facebook and Instagram whether people gave names or tagged certain people. Nobody has struck. Nobody called anyone. Most of the time people just ventilated.

Screenshot: Houston Coffee & Cars (Instagram) Screenshot: Houston Coffee & Cars (Instagram)

Regardless, Levitz said bad behavior and antics during the event attracted a lot of negative attention and forced both the Scuderia Society and the mall to act. Now the Scuderia Society needs to calm down and work out a better plan to reintroduce Houston C&C with improved security, otherwise the event cannot continue. It took at least two months to do this.

“We have to pause things to analyze the situation and figure out how we can get on,” Levitz continued. “We have grown this thing organically and feel that there is a certain amount of responsibility … everything that is prevented by the negative press. The community is outraged. We have people traveling across the country to participate as well different collectors. There are charities that benefit us. Thousands of people are affected. “

The Scuderia Society appears to be particularly proud of its ability to give something back. Levitz proudly told me that the company not only wanted to bring together and take advantage of all aspects of the comprehensive auto culture in Houston, but also wanted to support the community, local police and fire departments, families and children in need.

“It is terrible that these people have no cause and effect awareness,” he said. “Losing a month or two in a year is considerable.”

Photo: Jose Ramirez / Scuderia Society

Levitz firmly believed that the Scuderia Society would not rush to a simple band-aid solution that would ultimately serve no one. it has to be permanent.

Personally, I can’t wait to hear what he and his team come up with because they’re currently facing a problem that almost all cars and coffee events will face at some point.

Strengths and falls

The strength of a car and a coffee can also be a major disadvantage here.

Cars & Coffee started in LA in the mid-2000s and has since then launched nationwide copycat events for what was then a revolutionary type of automobile exhibition: free entry and not just by invitation. Normal auto shows are held for one type of car, an auto club. Honda Day in Englishtown. Corvettes in Carlisle. Hot Rod Cruise Nights with muscle cars that take up every parking space on Main Street. There are applications, organizations, restrictions. In contrast, C&C was not tied to a group, club, or type of car. The whole thing depended on being laissez-faire. The only way to limit yourself was in the type of format and the unwritten rules about who was “worthy” of taking part, as Driving Line stated in its obituary of the original Crystal Cove / Irvine event that ended in 2014 You were engaged enough to cross the city at dawn, and welcome enough to crowd into a small parking lot where you were next to an Enzo. It was different and it started.

But almost all cars and coffee companies, including Houston, have to face the truth: that their event will almost certainly get too big and out of control at some point. In this case, a reassessment must be made. Some new rules have been introduced. To make some grow up.

The Scuderia Society is currently working on how future events can be made safer for everyone. One possible route is registration. You do not currently need to register with Houston C&C. However, if registration becomes mandatory, the organizers have better control over who can participate and avoid the risk of a free-for-all.

Photo: Jose Ramirez / Scuderia Society

The other problem is size. Levitz estimated that every Houston C&C event attracts between 4,000 and 6,000 people. At this moment the tricky energy of the audience is becoming more and more receptive to glasses like loud turning, burnouts and handbrake turns. Security is pushed into the background, though fortunately no one was injured on January 4. As a result, the company’s lawyers sat up and paid more attention.

It’s not easy to reschedule an event, but the Scuderia Society is also reviewing it. “There are a lot of egresses and ingresses, different ways people can get in,” Levitz said of the mall parking lot. “Size determines the location. We do not want to put ourselves in a position where there are no suitable measures if they are too big. Then it’s a neglect of security. “See also liability.

Long-time participants like Kyle are frustrated. By email, he was surprised to learn that behavior over the past year was more or less “pretty good,” but “then it happens.”

“In the past we had problems with everything from parking on the lawn to burnouts, drag racing and a GTO that is losing control and climbing a tree,” he wrote. “The Houston C&C has been relocated four or five times in the past nine years, and at least two of these were due to this behavior. I like the place it is now taking place and the property manager really seemed to enjoy the monthly auto show so I hope they can sort it out. But I’m afraid it could move again. ”

Other reactions to the announcement of the Houston C&C interruption were not really surprising, but they did.

Photo: Jose Ramirez / Scuderia Society

Someone wrote on Facebook: “Aaannnddd, that’s exactly why I’m not leaving. I hate being idiots. C&C used to be an event where you could see every type of vehicle, no matter what you liked, there was something that fit into that category. Now it has developed into a used car fair where you can see all the same vehicles in a different color. Please bring it back to what it used to be. “

Others expressed similar concerns. “I go to C&C because I just like to see interesting cars like this Gremlin with the bike rack, the old Marlin or Citroën or Multipla or Vanagon, the occasionally hand-made monstrosity. This is an Autozam parked next to a Model T and three DeLoreans? “Another participant wrote. “In my opinion, the new Mopars, Mustangs and Infinitis that appear in the YouTube video can stay at home. I can see them in every parking lot every day of the month.”

That kind of attitude seemed to contradict the core value of inclusion, which Levitz and his team suppressed, and I asked him how he would deal with it. “Historically, and in this case,” he replied, “these cars are the ones that get going and burn out.” You don’t really see the Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Japanese cars. If we had campaigns that did not result in burnouts, they would respond to a group of owners who have these cars and behavior. That is why there is this outcry. “

He continued: “We are not trying to segment and isolate a group and say that it is always the fault of that one group because everyone is a car enthusiast and that is our core principle. It is just that these people do it tend to cause interference, but we’re still thinking about things. We could reduce the percentage of these cars because that might help. “He paused.” But that’s also auto discrimination, and I don’t like that. “

Photo: Jose Ramirez / Scuderia Society

It’s interesting. Mustangs, challengers, chargers, infinitis are what could be called cheap speed or democratization of power. You don’t have to spend super car money to get super car performance that wasn’t available too many years ago. They’re accessible, which means they’re open to a lot more bastards doing stupid things with them. It is the same openness that defines the problems of cars and coffee. Open your meeting to everyone, make it hot and people will be stupid.

Do it for the “likes”

Another Houston C&C supporter suggested, “It’s really easy. Forbid bystanders to line the streets to record videos of cars leaving. Once you eliminate the audience, you will eliminate the stupid behavior.” This is likely the best criticism of this whole topic.

Go viral. A cheering audience. An event that got too big to adequately control. At this point, everything sounds like a departure from the same sequence of events that plagued the famous Irvine cars and coffee (now closed) and the cultural war that eventually called for H2O International, which we called “The Most Ticketed Car Show In America” designated. ”

This was a meeting that started similarly, even though it was a special show for air-cooled Volkswagen and Audis. But it also grew and attracted crowds that didn’t necessarily have VWs.

But that was fine. The all-inclusive nature of the event meant that everyone could come and enjoy cars, go on a cruise, and hang out with their friends. The compromise was that it also opened the doors to the lowest denominator of the fans. At that moment the ticketing happened and the trouble started. The official, sanctioned portion of H2Oi was canceled in 2017, but people still showed up in Ocean City, Maryland this weekend to take part in the unsanctioned fun.

Can there be a free and open event without idiots showing up and ruining it? Is it possible to run this free and open event without restricting the execution of the event and not expecting anything bad to happen?

I asked Kenny, who heads Cars and Coffee Richmond in Virginia, if he’s struggling with bad behavior at events.

“Oh yes, definitely,” he replied. “I’m at my fourth location. I’m trying to post on this topic to prevent the behavior. We now have an off duty policeman with us. The part that kills me is the logic of (those) themselves They want car shows and more opportunities, but social media preferences or attention mean more (for them) than the chance to share your passion with others (like-minded people). “

Photo: Jose Ramirez / Scuderia Society

For many, participating in a car and coffee collecting program is their first foray into the automotive industry. Hardly anyone has the first experience of playing around in a car on a racetrack. It starts with people experimenting on the street where there is a lack of guidance but there is a lot of encouragement. Losing a pack of chargers and Mustangs on the streets of Houston wouldn’t end well.

Levitz has no intention of quitting Houston C&C. At least not in the near future. However, there are some very serious obstacles that he and his company must overcome if they are to continue in any way.

“If anything,” he said, “because no one was injured, all we can do is look for ways to preventively improve our event so that it can protect itself against a potential problem.”

Here Levitz spoke of someone being injured. But the bigger and really possible problem is on his doorstep.