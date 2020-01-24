In the entertainment industry, which is more secular today than ever before, there is hardly a celebrity brave enough to publicly praise God. That’s what makes country star Carrie Underwood’s birthday party so refreshing this week. The “American Idol” alum expressed her gratitude and unequivocal gratitude to God in an Instagram post about her son’s first birthday.

Carrie Underwood praises God for his son on his 1st birthday

According to The Christian Post, Carrie Underwood suffered multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her second son Jacob. Now the proud mom has gone to Instagram to post a powerful message on his first birthday.

“Happy birthday, Jacob!” Underwood wrote next to a slide show in which her 1-year-old ate a whole cake herself. “How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, so quick and in everything! And apparently you love cake! I can’t wait for your personality to continue to shine! I have a good feeling that you will keep us all busy in the coming years! “

The Grammy winner continued: “I thank God every day for you.” Her sweet message ended with: “You really are our miracle baby !!! Mom loves you! “

Photos show that Jacob has no problem eating the cake alone because he devours the green delicacy with both hands.

Carrie Underwood thanked God for son Jacob from day one

Underwood and her husband, former ice hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed Jacob to the world in January 2019, and at that time they were open to their gratitude to God.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest TellMeNow Lifestyle + Entertainment information. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher was born early in the morning on Monday,” Underwood wrote on Instagram at the time. “His mother, father and big brother could not be happier if God trusts them to take care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are changed forever. Life is good . “

RELATED: Carrie Underwood tells of her painful struggle

Underwood’s devastating miscarriages

After receiving her first son Isaiah, Underwood suffered three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018 that devastated her.

“I thought,” Why on earth do I always get pregnant when I can’t have a child? What’s this? Close the door. Do something. Either close the door or give me a child, “she recalled the miscarriages.” And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. I feel like we should do that . “

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Tells How Her Three Miscarriages Caused Her “To Realize With God”

Before getting pregnant with Jacob, Underwood faced backlashes because she had missed the opportunity to have more children due to her age.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Underwood said at the time. “We always talk about adoption and how to do it when our child or children are a little older.”

Fortunately, Underwood kept her faith and she was blessed with another bundle of joy. Her story shows that it is important to keep faith in God strong even in the darkest of times.

Always remember that God has a plan for all of us, even if it doesn’t seem like it!