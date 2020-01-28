Caroline Flack wishes the Love Island team and brings good luck to tonight's NTAs while turning boozy bash - The Sun

CAROLINE Flack wishes the Love Island cast and crew much success at the National Television Awards tonight.

The 40-year-old star, who left the show after being arrested after a bust-up with boyfriend Lewis Burton at her London home, won’t be at the boozy bash.

Caroline Flack wished her friends on Love Island every success with the NTAsCredit: Rex Features

She wrote: “Good luck to the whole team and cast on tonight’s NTAs … it’s such a fun evening … cmon Love Island.”

The show has been nominated in the Best Challenge Show category, against a series of other big-hitters.

It will fight against MasterChef, The Apprentice, The Circle and Great British Bake-Off to collect the prize.

The show is currently being organized by Caroline’s boyfriend – and girlfriend of voice-over star Iain Stirling – Laura Whitmore.

She posted a message on Instagram and said, “It’s such a nice evening.”

The role of Love Island post has been passed on to her friend Laura Whitmore Credit: Getty – Contribution

But The Sun revealed this week that Caroline has been told that ITV leaders will want her back if she is acquitted in court of attacking friend Lewis Burton, 27.

And a showbiz source said: “Caroline has been told that Love Island wants her back for the next series.

“Laura has done a great job so far, but the show’s bosses don’t feel they have the same appeal. Caroline has also been interested in other networks, including Channel 4.

“She knows, however, that she must first get through the lawsuit.”

Caroline Flack promises to undergo intensive supervision while she ‘hits the breaking point’