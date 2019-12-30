Carolina welcomes Montreal after Foegele's two goals against Montreal

Loading...

Montreal Canadiens (18-15-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) against Carolina Hurricanes (23-14-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Carolina after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 6-4 win over the Capitals.

The hurricanes are 12-11-1 against conference opponents. Carolina is fourth in the league with an average of 5.8 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The Canadians are playing 9-10-6 in Eastern Conference. Montreal has completed 24.3% of the Powerplay opportunities, with 25 Powerplay goals.

Carolina defeated Montreal 4-3 at the last meeting of these teams on October 3.

TOP PERFORMER: Sebastian Aho leads the hurricanes with 22 goals and scored a total of 35 points. Lucas Wallmark has scored five goals for Carolina in the last 10 games.

Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens by 10 in 39 games this season. Tomas Tatar has scored seven goals and four assists for the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, an average of 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes, with 2.7 goals per game possible with a percentage saving of 0.912.

Cyclones: 6-3-1, an average of 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.2 minutes of penalty, giving up three goals per game with 0.897 percent savings.

INJURIES: Cyclones: None listed.

Canadians: Joel Armia: Day by day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

