Carnival cruises collide near Mexico

Two cruisers collided in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday morning and an eyewitness captured everything in a movie. The images show the Carnival Glory entering a docking area and hitting the Carnival Legend, which was already docked at the port. A passenger was injured in the accident. According to Carnival Cruise Lines, ships are still in a position to navigate and both are expected to continue their itineraries as planned. Ship passengers said the accident felt like a normal maritime movement. An announcement on Carnival Legend blamed the currents for the accident, while passengers said a similar announcement on Carnival Glory said high winds contributed to the accident.

