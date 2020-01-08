Carmelo Anthony leads Trail Blazers over short-handed Raptors

Loading...

TORONTO – Carmelo Anthony’s dagger with 3.3 seconds to play was part of a 28-point appearance and raised the Portland Trail Blazers to a 101-99 win over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto (24-13), while Serge Ibaka finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Oshae Brissett and Chris Boucher came in with 12 points each.

Damian Lillard had 20 points for Portland (16-22).

The exhausted attitude of the Raptors was not really a factor against a Blazers team for most of the night who did not seem interested in the defensive end. Portland led briefly in the first two minutes of the game, but until the late Blazer wave rise, the Raptors dominated most of the night by collecting a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and maintaining it for most of the evening.

With nine points before the start of the fourth, Boucher scored four consecutive baskets – for 10 points – for Toronto to almost completely blow out a Portland eruption. The Blazers, however, continued to rally and Anthony’s three-pointer pulled the Blazers in four points with 5:19 to play. Brissett reacted with a three and then caught a long pass from Lowry to put Toronto back against seven by 3:59.

Threes van Lillard and Anthony made it a three-point game with only 1:46 to play, then Lillard connected via a long three of the logo with 37.5 seconds to tie the game. Portland regained possession after Patrick McCaw fired a bad pass for Lowry that went beyond the borders. Anthony shook loose to score with 3.3 seconds left, after which Lowry’s three bounced off the edge of the buzzer.

The Raptors missed four of their top seven players. It was the tenth Toronto game without Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norm Powell (shoulder) and the first without Fred VanVleet who injured his hamstring on Friday in the 121-102 victory of the Raptors in Brooklyn.

“It will take a little bit before we know exactly how long,” VanVleet says perhaps, coach Nick Nurse said for the tip.

Nurse said Powell would almost return.

The Raptors were bombed this season by injuries and lost Ibaka to 10 games (ankle) and Lowry to 11 (inches) earlier in the season. A television camera recorded the extent of the injury situation of the Raptors during the game, with a shot of Powell, Gasol, Siakam and VanVleet all sitting together in suit coats.

The nurse insisted that he should not be frustrated by the increasing injuries.

“I don’t like to live frustrated. I don’t get out of bed and say,” Oh, damn it, Fred’s not playing tonight. “I just have to accept what you have,” he said.

Matt Thomas scored eight points in his first NBA game since November 23. The 25-year-old security guard, who brushed the rust off last night by playing with Raptors 905, a G League partner in Toronto, missed 21 games with a broken finger.

The Raptors retained Portland up to 28 percent of the field and only 12.5 percent of the three-point range in the first quarter. The Toronto bank – Patrick McCaw, Thomas, Stanley Johnson, Brissett and Boucher – closed the quarter with an 8-0 point and led 24-15.

Lowry led the way with 10 points in a second quarter in which the Raptors went up 14 points on a sharp opinion of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Toronto took a 56-46 lead in the break.

Back-to-back three from Anunoby had the Raptors against 12 early in the third. The Blazers saw Kent Bazemore pick up two technicians and were ejected late in the quarter. The Raptors led 78-69 to start the fourth.

The Raptors are in Charlotte on Wednesday and then return home to host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.