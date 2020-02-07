Carly Rae Jepsen returns with Sassy Brush-Off song ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Carly Rae kicked off Jepsen 2020 with the breakup of post-mortem “Let’s Be Friends”. She released her fourth album, Dedicated, in May.

“Let’s be friends / never speak again,” she explains soberly with her busty lyrics about a strutting guitar melody. “It’s cool, we can just pretend we’re friends and never speak again / see you soon, hope we can stay close.”

In an interview with Clash Music, Jepsen revealed that she would be interested in releasing a Dedicated Side B, similar to Emotion Side B, which followed her critically acclaimed 2015 album Emotion. “It would be a shame not to share anymore. There are a number of songs that I love [that I keep] here in my back pocket. I am looking for the right moment and want to make sure that I polish them, but yes, I really hope to share more. “

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, she revealed that she had written about 200 songs for Dedicated, with singles “Now That I Found You” and “Too Much”. “I rarely write a song and I like:!,” She admits. “It’s kind of my passion and obsession in a way: being late at night like:” I found the text! “I envy writers who are from,” I just wrote this and put it on the album. “How do you sleep at night?! “”