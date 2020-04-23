Carlton’s Madison Prespakis dual very best and fairest right before turning 20

Carlton star Madison Prespakis has now gained the Blues’ best and fairest in every single of her two AFLW seasons right after finishing back-to-again victories on Thursday night time.

The 19-12 months-aged, who was Carlton’s 1st assortment in the 2017 AFLW draft, was very best on floor in the opening spherical against Richmond and never ever seemed back again to poll 74 votes and complete 18 votes in advance of cross-code star Chloe Dalton with Ga Gee 13 votes more again.

Prespakis – who was vice-captain in the AFLPA’s 22 underneath 22 team – is also in line to turn out to be an AFLW All-Australian for the 2nd successive season on Monday evening. She won the 2019 AFLW Climbing Star award as well in her 1st period.

Carlton’s AFLW coach Daniel Harford claimed Prespakis was shaping as a exceptional talent.

“For Maddy to be a twin most effective and fairest winner at 19 several years of age is a amazing accomplishment,”

Harford stated.

“She handles the awareness she gets from the opposition just about every week with course and sets a terrific

case in point for our whole actively playing team. Maddy by now has an extraordinary checklist of specific awards but

it is the group achievements that truly drives her and we love that.”

1st calendar year gamers Grace Egan and Lucy McEvoy finished fourth and fifth respectively in the virtual depend held on Thursday evening.

Carlton only shed a single match in 2020, qualifying for the preliminary remaining in 2020 in advance of the season was shut down due to the coronavirus. They ended up runners-up in 2019.