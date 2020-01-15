Carlton loses Charlie Curnow early in the AFL season as he continues to recover from a knee injury

Curnow suffered a ligament damage last year when they beat Fremantle in the 15th round and stopped playing.

He also dislocated his right patella when he played a casual basketball game with friends in October.

Charlie Curnow will not be ready for the start of the AFL season. Credit: Getty Images

“With Charlie, we have a really good understanding of what his injury is,” said Andrew Russell, club performance manager.

“It will not be available at the beginning of the season [but] we expected it to take some time to recover.

“We’ll give everyone an update as they progress.”

The news is a big blow to the blues, who finished 16th last year but have a leap up in David Teague’s first full season.

While the club is unable to set a specific timeframe for Curnow’s return to the field, he remains positive.

“I had a meeting with the surgeon and my knee is doing pretty well,” said Curnow.

“We excluded the start of the season, which is a bit good to know. That means I don’t have to hurry back.”

“I can take the time to take care of my knee and do the right things before returning to the field.

“I can’t wait to get back on track and do what I love.”

In addition to Carlton’s concerns about the attack, great Harry McKay was hampered by groin pain this preseason.

The Blues open the 2020 season against Richmond on March 19 at the MCG.

