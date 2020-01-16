Carlos Santana goes from “Moonflower” to marijuana flowers.

The 10-time grammy winner and guitarist at the Hall of Fame is launching his own line of Cannabis and CBD products, becoming the last top musician to use their star power to launch cannabis companies.

In partnership with Left Coast Ventures, a cannabis company that has already launched brands for the Bob Marley estate and Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, Santana and his Latin-infused jam rock blues jam have been associated with growing weeds since decades.

“Cannabis is a window or door to a consciousness different from consciousness,” said Santana in a statement. “It gives you the choice to perceive through a different filter of awakening and healing, the mistaken perception of distance as an illusion, which prevents you from being centered in your core essence. It helps you to come to know, accept and have a quality of life that is joyful. ”

Santana has argued for the legalization of marijuana in the past, telling The Associated Press in 2009 that then president, Barrack Obama, should legalize the drug to help fund education in America.

Santana’s cannabis products will arrive at clinics in California this summer, with CBD products in the fall, according to the announcement. The singer did not specify the names of the strains, but with albums like Moonflower, Supernatural and Shaman, he has room to work. “It is a real honor to work with a dynamic legendary musician like Santana who has influenced millions of people through his music and shares our values ​​and our passion for legitimizing the future of cannabis,” said the CEO of Left Coast. Ventures, Brett Cummings, in a statement.

Santana is one of the many musicians who have ventured into the booming pot industry in recent years. Willie Nelson launched Willie’s Reserve in 2015, and he partnered with country singer Margo Price in 2018 to launch Price’s “All American Made” variety. Snoop Dogg started his own business, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.