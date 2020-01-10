Carlos Ghosns 'Pink' Villa is not pink enough

Loading...

Photo: Anwar Amro (AFP via Getty Images)

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is currently a big topic, considering that he fled to Lebanon from Japan during house arrest and released an Interpol message for him. But there is one thing that people don’t talk enough about, so Ghosn’s Lebanese home is called “pink” when it is absolutely not pink enough.

Ghosn fled house arrest last month after he was arrested in November 2018 on allegations of financial misconduct by his former employer Nissan. The Japan Times reported shortly afterwards that Ghosn was in a pink mansion in the Lebanese capital Beirut, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources that Nissan bought and renovated for him while he worked there.

It’s basically just a big thing from Ghosn. But we’re not talking about it right now – we’re talking about this whole “pink mansion” moniker that is everywhere.

When I first read that Ghosn was in a pink mansion that Nissan probably had paid for, I imagined this man the size of a life-size Barbie mansion. I saw thousands of Fixer Upper-style bricks, but in chalky pink instead of white, and a unicorn fountain spewing water in the front yard. I saw an elegant landscape of pink flowers cared for daily by a sturdy staff and a pink staircase that led to the 20 foot double door at the front of the house. I saw pink gates lining the property with guards in pink, shaggy outfits, and maybe an immaculately shaved pink poodle to match.

I saw every pink doll house for sale on the Internet that was thrown into a blender and huge for a wealthy international refugee. So, but less youthful:

Instead, I got the following:

Photo: Joseph Eid (AFP via Getty Images)

This is absolutely not pink enough to be Carlos Ghosn’s now famous “pink mansion”. This is the kind of tasteful pink you see in a beach house or in a historic neighborhood, not the kind of pink you associate with pink.

And I am disappointed.