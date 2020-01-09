Carlos Ghosn shows his ass

Loading...

Ghosn with the wonderful IDx concept that Nissan did not put into series production. Pictured in 2013.Photo: Getty ImagesThe Morning ShiftAll your daily car news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

Every day it becomes clear that – and I hate to say that about someone cool enough to be on Interpol’s most wanted list – Carlos Ghosn wasn’t good at running a car company. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for January 9, 2020.

1st course: Carlos Ghosn wanted something?

Yesterday we held Carlos Ghosn’s first press conference since his daring (?) Escape from Japan, where he was driving a train and hiding in a box. Ghosn did not affect Shinzō Abe and the entire conservative government of Japan, which would have blown me away as it would have been very juicy. However, he also included other wild things, as noted in this Financial Times review of the affair:

He believes that he had to flee, otherwise he would have died in prison even though he is 65 years old and stood 15 years ago.

He believes Renault-Nissan missed the failed merger with Fiat-Chrysler. The FCA is merged with the PSA, a real celebration of mediocrity, and Ghosn is actually a bit crazy. Nissan hasn’t got all the good shit the FCA has to offer, like the Dodge Journey.

Here is his quote from the Reuters highlights:

In 2017, Allianz was the number one automotive group. Three companies grow, profitably. We prepared to include Fiat Chrysler in the group because I negotiated with John Elkann about joining Fiat Chrysler.

There is no longer an alliance.

The alliance missed the unmissable Fiat Chrysler. That’s incredible, they go with PPE. How can you miss this great opportunity to become the dominant player in the industry?

***

I was in contact with the FCA. We had a lot of understanding, we have a very good dialogue, unfortunately I was arrested before we could come to a conclusion.

(Had a meeting scheduled for January 2019 to try to finalize the deal.)

This is a great opportunity for PPE and a huge waste for Renault.

Ghosn also claims that GM offered to double his salary to work for the general, which must be one of the worst jobs in the auto world. I can’t think of any other car company that hates an outsider’s vision more than GM or has more anti-progress impulses, but Ghosn thinks differently and says, “I made a mistake, I should have accepted the offer.”

The more Ghosn speaks, the more it is remembered that Ghosn’s integration and reduction campaign saved Nissan from the abyss of the millennium. At the same time, he initiated an era of stagnation at Nissan that has never seen before. What the hell is Nissan interested in now? It was under Ghosn’s rule that almost every reasonably decent car that Nissan had built had become painfully boring.

Even his beloved leaf has withered. There is no widespread use of EV technology in other Nissan or Infiniti segments, no crossovers, no sedans, no luxury cars that can compete with Tesla. Just a bulky hatchback.

The permanent icon of his era was the Murano CrossCab.

The more Ghosn can be entertained, the clearer it becomes that this guy has sucked.

2nd gear: China still down

We started in 2019 with the astonishing realization that the world’s largest car market was declining after two decades of unbridled growth. And now that we can look back fully in late 2019, we can see it’s still declining, as the Wall Street Journal reports:

Chinese auto sales fell for the second year in a row in 2019, but are likely to have bottomed out, an industry group said.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, a trade organization of large domestic and foreign automobile manufacturers and dealers, the number of passenger cars sold in the world’s largest automobile market decreased by 7.4% to 20.7 million in 2018. This exceeded the 5.8% decline in 2018.

I am sure that this will change in 2020, with Trump’s cool hand driving international trade and stability.

3rd gear: Don’t worry about the environment, a $ 2 billion bill will be released for Congress

Given that climate change is destroying more and more American lives and livelihoods every day, it is pretty clear that America needs to completely redevelop its transport thinking. We need to drastically reduce car commuting, boost public transportation at unprecedented speed since the 19th century, and fight the auto-based suburb as a whole.

Or we could just increase some EV subsidies!

A new bill by US MP Debbie Dingell aims to do exactly what the Detroit News reports:

The legislation, known as the USA Electrify Forward Act, directs US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao “to accelerate domestic manufacturing efforts aimed at improving batteries, power electronics, and other technologies for use in plug-in electric vehicles.”

(…)

The bill would amount to $ 2 billion annually for the U.S. Department of Energy funding program for modern vehicles from 2021 to 2035.

The Michigan Congressman’s office cited a May 2019 AAA survey that only 16% of Americans would consider buying an electric vehicle because most consumers are concerned about the purchase price, repair costs, and battery reliability made.

I shouldn’t be too light-hearted, because every little bit counts. Nevertheless, I’m tired of the attitude that if we only switched from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, we would be fine. Get it so the Americans don’t need a car at all.

4th gear: CES is about self-driving cars

We at Jalopnik have been talking about this for some time and at least went back to our feature in 2017: “What if autonomous cars simply never happen?”

Whether the technology ever really works or not is one thing. Whether the hype industry at CES is interested in generating investment funds by 2020 is a little clearer. Der Spiegel from Germany was at CES this year and found that “the autopilot’s euphoria is gone” and reported about Google Translate:

The great autopilot euphoria is over, you can see that at CES with most manufacturers: Too expensive, too complex, too complex and in the long run probably not ripe for the official blessing. Rather, companies and suppliers are increasingly restricting themselves to so-called autonomy levels 2 or 3, in which people can put their hands on their lap, but after a handover time of a few seconds they have to take care of the taxes themselves. This is how ZF surprises the professional trade fair audience with a Package of sensors and electronics, with which the end customer price for such a motorway assistant according to Level 2+ can drop below 1000 euros.

This isn’t a big signal to the wisdom of the tech industry, as the CES hype this year was about car flying, according to the New York Times. Blegh.

5th gear: What investors love: Tesla

While autonomous autohype may not arise at CES, the company that sells cars does what it markets as an autopilot. The Tesla share has risen, according to Bloomberg in a wire report:

Elon Musk has many reasons to dance.

Tesla Inc. shares have been in a crisis since October, when the electric vehicle maker posted a surprising third quarter profit and announced that its Y model would be launched months ahead of time. After setting a new record last Tuesday, the stock even climbed 4.2% on Wednesday, increasing the company’s market value to over $ 88 billion – more than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. combined.

As a reminder, Tesla is run by this guy:

Reverse: Where else should someone run?

Neutral: was Ghosn good at all?

What is your lasting memory of the Ghosn era? What would you have done differently if you had been sitting in its place?