TOKYO – Carlos Ghosn, the former president of the automobile giant Nissan, who was under house arrest in Japan until his escape on December 29, left today at his two-hour press conference in Beirut.

In an effort to get back into shape after more than four months in solitary confinement, he began boxing training this summer at a gymnasium in the Minato district of that city. A 45-year-old banker who trained at the same location told The Daily Beast, “For a 65-year-old man, he had a punch. That is, when you hit the boxing glove on the right, it makes a kind of breathtakingly delicious sound. It’s a good move. Ghosn made a lot of thwacks. ”

Today, Ghosn was parrying, stinging and fighting back with dignity and grace. There were no knockouts and he drew his punches on the issue of the involvement of the Japanese government in its prosecution for alleged financial misconduct, but he was clearly responsible for the offense and no one was able to move it back into a corner.

The press conference started at 10 p.m. Japan time and has been watched worldwide. He was to be tried in 2021.

Ghosn attempted to hold a press conference in April of last year after more than three months in detention after the initial arrest in 2018. He was immediately arrested again by prosecutors and placed in solitary confinement, in an apparent attempt to muzzle it. He said Tokyo prosecutors who issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole on Tuesday appeared to be another attempt to silence him.

After being kept silent for months by Japanese prosecutors, under a sword of Damocles threatening that if he held a press conference, he would be arrested again and thrown into what he called “the pig box”, said Ghosn today.

Ghosn said he had “real evidence” and documents that would show that Nissan executives had planned his fall in collaboration with the Japanese government. He expressed his conviction at the conference, as he told me last July, that he had been set up for a fall because Japan did not want Renault to take over Nissan. He named several Nissan executives as having played a role in the attempt to put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Ghosn said his treatment in a Japanese prison was brutal. He was confined to a cell with a tiny window and only allowed to shower twice a week, in solitary confinement. He was interrogated eight hours a day in the absence of a lawyer or without being informed of the charges against him. Prosecutors kept shouting at him to confess and telling him if he would only confess that he would go free.

“I was brutally removed from my job as I knew it, torn from my job, my family and my friends,” he said.

Ironically, the Japanese media, which, with the exception of a few periodicals, continued to disclose information from Nissan and prosecutors without examination, were supposed to be completely excluded from the press conference. This was not entirely the case, but the usual swarm of Japanese media was not visible.

Ghosn wondered if his prosecution had been good for anyone. He noted that the value of Nissan’s shares had dropped sharply and therefore had confidence in the automaker.

Asked how far the alleged plot against him went, he minced his words and said, “I don’t think Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was involved …

The Japanese government put strong pressure on the Lebanese government to keep Ghosn online and asked for his extradition.

When a Japanese journalist indirectly accused him of resenting Japan, Ghosn replied that he loved Japan and hoped that the country could be improved, in a place where justice would be evenly distributed.

In addition, after having endured months of being poorly written by the Japanese press, he pointed out to the Japanese journalist who spoke to him that for a prosecutor, speaking to the press was illegal but that it happened all the time – accusing the prosecutors of breaking up also the laws they are supposed to enforce. It was an uppercut that made the Japanese press all over the world grin.

Ghosn hammered home a point over and over again: he was ready to face trial but only in a place where he could have a good chance of proving his innocence. In Japan, with its 99.4% conviction rate, the fight seems to be over before it even starts.

