Carlos Ghosn missed the good shit

Carlos Ghosn turned to the media today, the first time since he was beaten, bribed, and detained. Even since he fled. I was hoping Ghosn would give names and call exactly the people who were involved in the conspiracy to imprison him. But Ghosn had more important things to talk about: worshiping his loving fans and the time GM offered to double his salary to poach him.

Ghosn spoke to the assembled media in Beirut (the entirety of which can be seen here on Bloomberg’s Twitter), where he fled Japan in an almost incredible escape. He immediately put his foot in his mouth:

While we think we are currently in an era of a new ghosn, a ghosn who makes as daring escapes as hiding in a big box, we have the previous ghosn phase in which an attempt was made to masquerade as a worker, may not be completely left behind and be caught incredibly easily.

Ghosn took some time in his press conference to punish current Nissan operations for missing a merger with Fiat-Chrysler. He was also offered double payment to join GM. “I made a mistake, I should have accepted the offer,” he said, according to the transcribed Reuters highlights.

I would call that “exciting for the industry” rather than “really exciting”. I had hoped for more from a man who had just been on Interpol’s wanted list. I wanted Ghosn to call those who wronged him, and I wanted him to involve everyone from Shinzō Abe in doom.

But he did not do it. He played himself as a martyr. He said he feared he would die in Japan. Ghosn, 65, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In my opinion, Ghosn’s comments also corresponded to the expectations you have of a CEO: a grandiose and self-centered view of the world in which the CEO is universally sought and loved. The CEO is at the top. Every hand reaches for you.

Ghosn stepped in for the assembled press just before a short break, saying that the media in Japan had polluted him and claimed that he didn’t love it there. He loved it there and described how he went for walks in Japan, going to restaurants and the cinema unattended. During these unattended walks (and thus without witnesses, as I will point out), he claimed that people came up to him and told them how much they personally valued him.

His leaders cut him off and went on the break.