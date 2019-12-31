Carlos Ghosn flees Japan and lands in Lebanon aboard a private jet

Loading...

Nissan's former president, Carlos Ghosn, somehow fled Japan and sought refuge in Lebanon, reports The New York Times.

Ghosn has been detained in Japan since his arrest in November 2018 and waited for trial for financial misconduct charges in April 2020 while he was head of Nissan. Ghosn was released after he had posted a $ 9 million bail earlier this year, but was closely monitored by the authorities and had to agree to a number of strict conditions, including handing in his passport. He also had no access to the internet or e-mail and was told to live in Tokyo.

Case leader: Nissan and Carlos Ghosn agree to pay $ 16 million in fines to pay SEC fees for underreporting fees

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouriya claims that Ghosn landed on a private jet from Turkey in Beirut. It remains to be seen how the former manager could leave Japan. A person with knowledge close to the case claims that Ghosn is at home with his wife Carole with armed guards outside.

Ghosn is a Lebanese citizen and the nation has no extradition treaty with Japan, meaning that it is unlikely that he will be forced to return to Japan. He also has strong public support throughout the country.

Representatives of Japanese prosecutors, Lebanese embassies in Tokyo and Washington, as well as those of Nissan, have not commented.

At this early stage, it is unclear whether Ghosn has escaped from Japan or has reached a deal with prosecutors. An unknown person told The Wall Street Journal that Ghosn did not believe he would get a fair trial in Japan and it was tired of being an industrial political hostage.

Ghosn was charged with four points in Japan; two of them are allegations of not disclosing tens of millions of dollars in deferred compensation, while the other two counts are breaches of trust costs accusing the 65-year-old of diverting company money for personal gain. Ghosn denies all charges and has been in prison for 15 years.