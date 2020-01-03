Caris LeVert is expected to return against the Raptors

Loading...

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of talent sitting on the bench due to injuries. The team's two marquee summer signings, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, fail – the former struggles back after a broken Achille that he suffered as a member of the Golden State Warriors, while the latter struggles with an annoying shoulder injury ,

The good news is that Brooklyn will get another of the team's best perimeter options back after an injury in the coming days. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Caris LeVert, who missed 23 games due to thumb surgery, will return to the lineup on Saturday when Brooklyn hosts the Toronto Raptors.

LeVert has not played since November 10 because the fourth year Michigan security guard needed a procedure to repair ligament damage in his right thumb. He has only played nine games this season with an average of 16.8 points, five rebounds and four steals in 31.6 minutes a night.

Still, his return to lineup for a Nets team in the middle of a slide couldn't come at a better time – Brooklyn has lost four games in a row and is between 16 and 17 in the season, which is good enough for seventh place at the end of the Eastern Conference , but it's not quite what the networks expected, even though Durant is absent all year round. The return of LeVert does not solve all problems, but it is an important step in the right direction.