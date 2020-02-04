Caribou on the Joys and Sorrows Behind New Album ‘Suddenly’

In the basement of an old terraced house in north-east London is the small room where Dan Snaith of Caribou makes almost all of his music. “When we came to live there, it was just a coal cellar with an unfinished soil,” he says. “I am very happy here.”

Snaith is down late on a Thursday afternoon and hears his children coming home from school above him. The basement space of 120 square meters is now full of records, synthesizers, a computer and loudspeakers – the tools of the trade that have made this 41-year mathematics doctorate an unlikely dance music star. This is where he recorded 2014’s Our Love, an elegantly subdued R&B / house breakthrough with his most popular single ever, “Can’t do Without You” (currently 50 million Spotify streams and past 10 million on YouTube); Two years later he returned to think about what he could possibly do.

“Our Love was the most polished, glossy, concise pop formulation of my music that I will probably ever make,” he says. “We had a big tour where we played exactly the kind of festival stages that I expected it would be” Can’t do without you. ” It fulfilled everything I wanted that album to fulfill – but at the same time I thought, “I don’t think I can go further in that direction.” Record labels would clearly like an even bigger song next time, but I can’t pursue that idea. It’s not going to happen and it will drive me crazy. “

Instead, Snaith decided to turn left. He had listened to a lot of new pop and hip hop (Drake, Gunna, Post Malone) and rare old records, and he loved the idea of ​​bumping those two planets together: “What if I would make something with one foot in contemporary production? , and the other foot in the weirdest, outsider world I can think of? “

That idea, patiently deployed for countless hours in the basement, led him to Caribou’s seventh album, Suddenly, on February 28. It is an album with sharp corners and trap doors, where even the most catchy songs – from the warm sample soul of “Home” to the mutated club pop of “You and I” – feel very different from the successes of Caribou in the past. Playing the contrasts was the point. “If there was a serrated edge when I was putting Our Love together, I would shave it in this nice, smooth transition,” he says. “This time I was like:” I’m just leaving those edges. “That seemed exciting.”

Snaith is a hard worker by nature: in the twenty and thirty years he made music around the clock, with only short breaks for eating and sleeping. More recently, with two daughters aged eight and three, he had to adjust his schedule based on the parental responsibilities he shares with his wife, an anthropologist. He drops the children off at school most mornings, followed by a full day of making music. After everyone returns home around 5 p.m., he spends the evening with his family. “Late at night, when everyone has gone to bed, I sneak back here and work until the wee hours,” he says. “This album is so intertwined with my personal life, because it all happened in the same place.”

Even more than that daily balance, he says, this album reflects the events in life that have been established. “There were a lot of things that fell from the sky and disoriented me,” says Snaith. “These perspective-shifting moments where everything changed and I no longer had to make music for a month and paid more attention to the people in my life who needed my support.”

First came the birth of his second daughter, who arrived unexpectedly quickly while he and his wife were on their way to the hospital. “She was born in the back of a car,” he remembers, “in a super busy street in the middle of London, with people drinking espresso in a cafe next to us.”

Later their family was blinded by the death of a close relative by a heart attack. “My wife and I have been together for 20 years, so her family is my family,” he says. “It was one of those moments when the phone rings and you pick it up, and you hear this news and the whole world melts around you.”

Listen carefully and you can hear those changes at once. Among the seductive melody and dramatic mid-song twists of “You and I” is a pronounced song about sadness: “Now you’re gone / And I will wait here … / It feels like there is a hole in it / That just won Snaith sings. He wrote those texts from the perspective of his wife’s mother and held her faith in the aftermath of a devastating loss. “It was a real tragedy,” he says. as if I couldn’t write about it. If I look back on this music in twenty years, how strange would it be if these things that shaped my life were not reflected in the music I made? “

Musically, ‘you and I’ also reflect the long creative arc of making suddenly. The song started three years ago with the calm, nostalgic keyboard chords that were heard in the opening. “Those 20 seconds of music were on my hard disk for years,” he says. Every so often he played the excerpt for his two most trusted musical advisers: his wife and Kieran Hebden, also known as electronic visionary Four Tet. “They are ruthlessly honest. Both listened and said,” It’s great, but it needs something else. “

Snaith had plenty of other ideas to work on – in the past five years he has saved hundreds of song sketches using old samples, digitally treated pianos, synth guitars and more. Yet something about those agreements pulled him back. Only last year did he listen to Tyler, the Creator’s Igor, and solve the mystery. “In his music there is less need for things to write in a linear way,” he says. “I thought,” Okay, there’s an obvious way to develop this song. Let me stay away from that. “”

Inspired, he switched from the relaxed opening verse of the song to an exciting fast chorus interrupted by almost traps and pitch-shifted vocal samples. However, he was not completely satisfied, so he called another friend, the Toronto-based free jazz musician Colin Fisher, and asked if he could help further “You and me” with a guitar solo. Fisher flew over last summer and spent three days with the Snaiths and added his instrumental flair in the left field to “You and I” and several other songs. “He is this big man with a shaved head, covered with tattoos and a smile like a wild hyena,” says Snaith. “He would have breakfast with my children, and they say,” Who is this guy? “

“I want the music to be reassuring. I want it to sound like a hug. “

Lately, Snaith is starting to get more musical feedback from his eight-year-old. “All her life has been touring with Radiohead before she was a year old, going to Japan before she was five,” he says. “Now she’s so, Daddy, play me the new stuff you’re working on.” Tribe Called Quest and Wu-Tang Clan records. “She told me,” I think “Home” is the most popular song you’ve ever made, “he laughs.” That’s her perspective, I don’t know where it comes from. “

Snath and his family were confronted with other trials on the way. “Several other losses and close calls with mortality,” he says. “I have done that again and again in the past five years. It is something that everyone catches up with. ”From those experiences he has made an album that is not miserable or defeated, but spacious and life-confirming. “Making music helps me to get out of those things that feel some comfort and optimism,” he says. “I want the music to be reassuring that way. I want it to sound like a hug. “

He refers to “Cloud Song”, the beautiful ballad of almost seven minutes that the album closes. It starts with twisted keyboard notes and honest sadness, which gradually blossom into something bigger (“If you love me, come and hold me now / Come tell me what to do / I am broken, so tired of crying / Keep me shut with you ”), And finally a fireworks-in-the-sky guitar solo by Fisher.

“I have built the confidence to tackle these things directly,” says Snaith. “That song says,” Wake up. This is the reality of our existence, and we don’t have to be consumed by misery about it. We can still find joy. “”