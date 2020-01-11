Carey applies the AFL lesson to the future of cricket

But after Kevin Sheedy discovered Carey in 2010 as one of the country’s best teenagers in soccer at the GWS Giants, he knows the rollercoaster of professional sports like everyone else.

He was captain and the best and fairest club in the U18 selection, but missed a place in the first senior team in 2012 and gave up the game.

And with that in mind, he accepts any suggestion that he is certain will one day easily replace Paine.

“When Australian cricket teams win, it’s difficult to change,” Carey said in Mumbai before the one-day series against India.

“I don’t look too far into the future. Based on my previous experience with football, you know that things can change pretty quickly.

“For me it is best to do my best here in the one-day team and hopefully to be part of the not too distant Twenty20 World Cup.

“It’s about concentrating on what’s important, which means playing good cricket in the colorful clothes and hopefully winning a series in India.”

Paine’s future test was the talk of the summer before Steve Smith’s ban on leadership expired in March.

Australian captain Tim Paine has taken a strong form lately.Credit: Getty Images

Adam Gilchrist even noticed a feeling of “deja vu” and claimed that Carey’s performances were similar to those with which he suppressed Ian Healy in 1999.

But Paine has shown that he has no plans to step aside soon.

He regularly mentioned the final of the 2021 World Test Championship as the team’s goal and had the best match of his career in the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

He also held as well as he ever did and asked trainer Justin Langer to call him one of the test team’s key players.

AAP

