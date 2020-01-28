‘Careful what you want’ - Adweek

If you can imagine, today is the 14th annual international data protection day, and with the ad tech industry marking January 28th on the calendar, companies are considering the early effects of the California Consumer Protection Act.

Public awareness of how personal data is used as a transaction currency is increasing, and a survey published today by FormAssembly shows that companies are still concerned about how to proceed. A publisher recently spoke to Adweek about how media companies have been operating in the dark since CCPA – a law that affects companies around the world that have data on the nearly 40 million residents of the Golden State – went into effect on January 1 occurred. and that the challenges would likely be steeper.

For ad tech companies, fundamental livelihoods are part of every conversation, but they also try to deal with some of the unintended consequences of the law.

Eric Shih, vice president of business development at Teads (an ad tech company that helps publishers improve ad returns), recently told Adweek that the IAB’s CCPA framework was introduced “low but increasing”, but still had to deal with a lot of publishers, so their ad stack had to.

“There are certain types of footwork that have to be done with certain types of integrations,” Shih said. “For example, there are providers of header bids that need to update their wrapper because it is incompatible, or there are SDK updates in the app area – this is a significant integration challenge.”

Some early data on the CCPA opt-out rate

Shih explained that CCPA rejection rates – the number of times California residents choose “Don’t sell my data” on a publisher’s website – were, according to Teads, log data, in the region of 0.3% of total traffic.

Shih was unable to comment on the overall impact of CCPA on average CPM and found that bid activity has decreased by an average of 50% when the buyers side of the industry sees an opt-out. However, he attributes this to early caution as the demand-side platforms had relatively little time to implement the CCPA approval framework before January 1st.

Still no firm instruction from the authorities

Celine Guillou, a California-based partner of Silicon Valley’s Hopkins & Barley law firm, pointed out before the CCPA’s enforcement with Adweek how many in the industry adopt a comparatively relaxed stance that the law firm calls “enforcement” general not expected before July 2020.

However, further studies show that the public wants to know exactly which companies have access to their data. Gary Kibel, a lawyer with the Davis & Gilbert law firm, points out that caution is required, particularly in the ad-tech area, after the CCPA has been enacted.

For example, 85% of companies want federal data protection regulations, while less than half (49%) have documented means that customers can use to access and delete their information. This is a core principle of US data protection regulations and also applies to general data protection regulations in the EU.

Both Guillou and Kibel argue that the CCPA guidelines of the California AG office are confused at best.

“When CCPA came out, many companies in the ad tech ecosystem looked at them and said, ‘I don’t know how to exercise these rights for consumers. ‘… So the IAB framework was a good attempt to establish processes to do this,’ said Kibel.

According to Kibel, many companies, both consumers and business-to-business, had to develop completely new processes for handling data, with equipment such as DSPs and supply-side platforms facing fundamental challenges.

Ask basic questions

“I see companies needing to redesign their tendering processes to deal with IAB signals and opt-outs and the preferences of their publisher partners,” added Kibel. “It changes the way the retargeting market works.”

