Type Serengeti in Google Maps. The screen immediately zooms in on a large light-green part of northern Tanzania, with some man-made roads and a red border. The bird’s-eye view graphically identifies the milestones, topography and glamping accommodations of the iconic Serengeti National Park with remarkable precision. But a crucial element is missing. Where are all the habitats of other species in such a biologically rich place?

Human explorers do their utmost to extend the influence of our species to every corner of the world, from the highest peaks to the ocean floor. While our population continues to climb, almost no earthly terrain remains untouched by human hands. We build superstructures such as the Great Wall and the Hoover Dam – apparent triumphs of human ingenuity and superiority to the natural world. But long before people rolled up with cement trucks, other types were already building extensive infrastructure that put our shame to shame.

Ryan Huling is an animal advocate from California. He is a writer at Sentient Media and previously a director of a US-based animal protection organization. He is currently a consultant for intergovernmental agencies for sustainable food and lives in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Homo sapiens are just one of the 1.3 million species that we know exist on earth. Many complex non-human animal associations are concentrated in biological hotspots such as the Serengeti. Maps with only scattered symbols of human civilization, with the intervening areas appearing as empty voids, misrepresent the true diversity of life in the world. People’s unique focus on our own performance denies card readers knowledge of the habitats of other species. The first essential step in the direction of animal protection is an accurate representation.

A brief observation of animals in their natural habitat shows that architecture is not a trade that is exclusive to humans. Weaver birds in southern Africa build nests large enough to accommodate 400 individuals and design them to survive for over 100 years. Alberta, Canada, is home to a beaver dam that is more than 2500 feet wide, twice the length of the Hoover Dam. Generations of deer, bears, wolves and other creatures have created their own versions of highways to buy food, visit friends and family and find their way home. Despite the impressive and undeniable impact of animals on the natural landscape, the vast majority of world maps contain almost no historical record of their existence. People behave as if we are a self-reliant species, rather than one of many life forms, all relying on the same fragile ecosystem to survive.

Critics can say that it is unreasonable to expect cards to reflect the communities or achievements of non-people. Cards are made by people, for people. When beavers start googling the road to a neighbor’s dam, their houses can be displayed! For people who only use maps to navigate – something that non-people without maps do – artificial roads are indeed the only relevant elements. Following a map that contains other information may inadvertently lead a person onto a trail made by and for deer.

But cards are not just tools to get from A to B. They also pass on new and learned information, document evolutionary changes and inspire fearless exploration. We assume that our maps accurately reflect what a visitor would find if he traveled to a certain area. Maps have enormous potential to illustrate the world around us and to identify all the important features of a particular region. According to that definition, the current cards that most people use fall short. Our definition of what is “important” is incredibly limited.

Mapping images of the ongoing forest fires in Australia and last year’s forest fires in the Amazon rainforest spread like wildfire over the internet. News readers who see many red dots and cartoon flames on maps of Australia and Brazil are shocked by the magnitude of the devastation. Compassionate people rightly fear for the lives of those who live in remote towns and villages, whose maps indicate that they are in fire trails. These fires also destroy many millions of animal communities. But because non-human habitats are absent on people’s cards, we are hampering our ability to defend ourselves.

Humans are not well informed or sophisticated enough to display each individual being on our maps, but we can certainly show the animal habitats that we are aware of. Studies show that we have a clear but selective preference to protect species that display similar behavioral characteristics to ours; illustrating the depths of animal societies on our maps can inspire us to fight harder to protect their lives and habitats.

