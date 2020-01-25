Cardinal in the center of 2 Popes Sturm doubles on celibacy

VATICAN CITY – A Vatican cardinal storming a book on celibacy and the Catholic priesthood denounces the “brutality” of criticism directed against him and his colleague, the emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.

In an interview with the Italian daily Il Foglio, which was published on Saturday, Cardinal Robert Sarah doubled his argument in the book “From the depths of our hearts” that the Catholic priesthood is incompatible with marriage.

“If you weaken the law of celibacy, you open a gap, a wound in the Church’s mystery,” Sarah told the newspaper.

Sarah, who heads the liturgical office of the Vatican, insisted on the sacramental link between priesthood and celibacy, although the Catholic Church had married priests for centuries in its Eastern rites, as well as in the ranks of Anglican and other Protestant converts.

The publication of the book earlier this month sparked heated debates as Pope Francis is currently considering whether married priests in the Amazon region can counteract a lack of priests there.

Benedict’s commitment seemed to be a clear effort to influence his successor’s decision and questioned Benedict’s promise to “live hidden from the world” after his retirement in 2013.

The controversy prompted Sarah to announce that future editions of the book Benedict would list as contributors rather than as co-authors. The Italian version of the book that came out this week has on the cover “Robert Sarah with Joseph Ratzinger / Benedict XVI.”

Sarah insisted that he acted in good faith and rejected the allegations that he manipulated 92-year-old Benedict into a frontal assault on Francis. The cardinal tweeted amid the initial criticism that he had visited the retired pope and “there is no misunderstanding between us.”

Sarah, a Guinean prelate who is a hero of the conservative and traditionalist wing of the Church, has insisted that he remain obedient to Francis. But the two of them clashed repeatedly, and the Vatican under progressive Francis was in the unusual position of making public corrections to Sarah’s positions.

The Holy See intervened in 2016, for example, after Sarah told a London liturgy conference that it was “very important” for the church to “return as quickly as possible” to her old practice of celebrating the priest with her back to the east believers.

The Vatican press office insisted that Sarah’s call be taken out of context by the media.

A year later, Francis publicly reprimanded Sarah for misinterpreting a new instruction that gave bishops’ conferences the right to translate missal books. Sarah had already sent his interpretation to a French magazine for publication.

Sarah will offer Francis his resignation in June when he turns 75, the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops.

