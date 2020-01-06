Cardiff - Swansea: television, live stream, time, forecast

Loading...

Cardiff had the worst start to 2020 before a derby clash with Swansea in South Wales.

The Bluebirds were hammered 6-1 by the QPR fighters in the lower half on New Year’s Day before they couldn’t beat League Two Carlisle at home in the third round of the FA Cup.

Swansea also felt QPR’s anger in the opening week of the decade after a 1-5 loss to the Rs in the cup.

Boss Steve Cooper hopes for a backlash when his team returns to the championship when the Swans are in the play-off places.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Cardiff – Swansea on TV and online.

When is Cardiff – Swansea?

Cardiff – Swansea starts 12:00 on Sunday, January 12, 2020,

How to watch Cardiff vs. Swansea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 11:30 a.m.) and the Main Event (from 12:00 a.m.) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Neither side approaches this game in a consistent manner.

Both come from the back of miserable results, but there has to be something.

Swansea narrowly took the lead in the second leg, and this could be another close affair.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Swansea