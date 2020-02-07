Cardi B’s husband kisses her and sings to her before going to bed during a flight

rapper offset show no affection for his wife Cardi B, Even if they have always been surrounded by rumors of infidelity that have made Cardi B Engaged and even attacked women with whom her husband is said to be connected, the couple always shows their love.

This time they wanted to sleep on a plane in full flight when the rapper started kissing and singing to her ear to demonstrate that they are a very hot and loving couple.

Recently, they have been more united than ever and have continued to support each other in events and in the most difficult moments. Remember it offset was recently arrested at a mall in the city los Angeles for allegedly carrying firearms with him. But in the end it turned out that everything was part of a misunderstanding and was published a few minutes later.

