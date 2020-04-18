Cardi B, Justin Bieber and 9 Other Celebs Driving Luxury Cars in Los Angeles

Celebrities love their luxury cars. Maybe nothing more than Tracy Morgan, who also loves his luxury homes. Although it has a history of historical problems in New York. It’s good that he doesn’t drive to Los Angeles. As he would risk meeting many other stars who adore their fancy, four-wheeled money symbols. Look, we don’t blame them for making their fortunes. It’s just a little impressive.

Regardless of their age, famous people in Los Angeles, California can be spotted with their Porsche, Mercedes, Lambo or Rolls in tactics. Kendall Jenner is just as likely to be identified as Brad Pitt or Tom Hanks. But some celebs are really shocking to see … Just wait until you see the Cardi B. entry

Anyway, without further ado, here’s Cardi B, Justin Bieber and nine other celebs driving luxury cars in Los Angeles.

11 Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger: A Hot Orange Porsche

Norman Reedus has a lot of money to walk. There is no doubt about that. And his partner, actor Diane Kruger, has done a lot in her life as well. No wonder they’ve been spotted around West Hollywood with Porsche’s hot orange sports car. According to Just Jared, the couple also has a few more luxury cars.

10 Justin Bieber: A Tricked-Out Mercedes-Benz-G-Class

Biebs has a lot of great cars. But, let’s face it, this is exactly the type of guy who spends his time on something like that. According to Just Jared, Justin Bieber is part of his Mercedes-Benz-G-Class, which is being deceived. For the holidays, he and Hailey Bieber covered it in a holiday theme … Because, a car like this has to be a little more showy …

9 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: A Vintage Porsche Cabrio

Adam Levine is not a charming treasure. But he likes his expensive toys. This vintage Porsche convertible is definitely one of them. According to Just Jared, he and his beautiful wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, took their car for a spin around Beverly Hills. There they were spotted by the paparazzi, to whom the bird quickly ran.

8 Cardi B: A Range Rover … Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini Although it can’t even drive …

Cardi B can’t even drive … Like at all. And yet, according to Page Six, it has Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes G-Class, Rolls-Royce Wraith and this Range Rover, which used to destroy this driving course created by James Corden for it. While at The Late Late Show, he was responsible for demonstrating his tremendous driving skills … and the boy never did …

7 Ewan McGregor: A Vintage Black Rolls-Royce

Ewan McGregor can thank the Star Wars prequel trilogy that gave him the opportunity to buy this vintage Rolls-Royce. Lord knows he doesn’t like Birds of Prey, as he failed at the box office. According to Just Jared, popular actor Doctor Sleep has been spotted picking up his car for a spin in the luxurious Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

6 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Range Rover

Range Rovers are extremely popular in Hollywood, especially with older families who have a family to travel with. According to Just Jared, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were excited to return to the Range Rover when they finally returned from Australia last month after they were stuck due to the global health crisis.

5 Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Rolls Royce

Yes, Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson got the luxury black Rolls Royce via a McDonald’s drive-thru in Woodland Hills, according to Just Jared. Oh, and Tristan was shirtless, of course. This is the life of two incredibly rich stars who probably don’t appreciate the contrast that appears in this car that gets junk food from an employee with a minimum wage.

4 Tom Holland and Zendaya: Audi

Given that Audi has such a presence in the Spider-Man and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, it’s no surprise that Tom Holland could be driving alongside Spider-Man’s compatriot: Far From Home, Zendaya. According to Just Jared, Tom’s photos with the star of euphoria simply added fuel to the rumors that once dated. But can’t two hot young actors enjoy a luxury car platonic?

3 Sofia Richie: BMW i8 and A Mercedes G-Wagon

Admittedly, Sophia Richie has far more cars than these beautiful vehicles. According to Just Jared, he loves getting $ 150,000 BMW i8 for a spin around Los Angeles. However, he was also spotted at Scott Disick’s Mercedes G-Wagon as he left for lunch. The funny thing is that he could just get in the huge luxury car.

2 Kendall Jenner: A Black Ferrari

Kendall Jenner is another hot young celebrity with a ton of silly expensive cars in her garage. Among these luxury vehicles is Ferrari’s black sports car, which was spotted spinning around Beverly Hills, according to Just Jared. This is a very impressive lunch lunch with a friend.

1 Ariana Grande: Range Rover

The absurdly attractive Ariana Grande looks like a baby when she stands next to her huge snowy Range Rover. To be fair, it doesn’t look much taller while driving the Mercedes E Class Cabriolet. According to Pinterest, the paparazzi located Pete Davidson’s most famous ex-girlfriend who is pumping her gas-filled Range Rover in L.A.

