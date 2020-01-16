Cardi B comes to Paris Fashion Week with a see-through catsuit and ski mask

Cardi B is never afraid to show her curves.

The 27-year-old “clout” rapper stepped on sparkling ski mask from CoutureMask on Thursday at Paris Fashion Week with a see-through Mah-Jing Wong catsuit over a black bra and thong.

The Bronx-born came to the City of Lights to launch her husband Offset’s fashion collaboration with the label Laundered Works Corp. to celebrate by Chaz Jordan.

“Congratulations baby on your bombshell fashion clothing collaboration with @chazajordan. I’m so proud of you! From shooting two shows, shooting and working on so many other things, ”she wrote a photo next to Offset, wearing dark jeans and a matching denim jacket. “The d-k feels better when it comes from a hard working man. I love you.”

This is not the first time that Cardi B has made a big impression at Paris Fashion Week. In November, she was unrecognizable in a head-to-toe floral face mask with a Richard Quinn look, and reports even made Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour laugh in the front row of the Thom Browne fashion show.

Even if she plays offset, Cardi steals the show in Paris.

,