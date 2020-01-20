Caravan with a migrant background crosses the river in the direction of Mexico. Captive with security forces: NPR

Central American migrants cross the Suchiate on foot from Guatemala (left) to Ciudad Hidalgo (Mexico) on Monday.

Hundreds of migrants from Central America got off a closed border bridge on Monday and waded across the Suchiate River on the Guatemala-Mexico border after Mexican officials told the group that they were not allowed to move further into the country.

During the dry season, migrants were able to cross the river but were hit on the other side by the Mexican National Guard on the bank of the river.

The migrants’ caravan is now in Mexican territory and is prevented from passing by dozens of Mexican National Guard armed members, some of whom are armed with combat equipment, who are blocked by order of government officials.

According to the Guatemalan government, at least 4,000 people from Honduras entered Guatemala last week who hoped to travel north to the United States. The migrants threatened to enter the country if the authorities refused to do so. But now, in Mexico, security officials don’t seem to plan to move.

Brayan Hernandez, 26, was carrying his one-year-old baby, Daisy, as he approached the river.

“It is more scary (crossing the river) when you are with your child, but we have no choice,” he said. “I never thought Mexico would react like this. It makes me angry. We didn’t attack her,” he said.

Hernandez added: “Our goal is to travel to the United States. We are not turning around here.”

The migrant caravan hopes to eventually make it to the United States, but the Mexican troops block the group’s onward journey.

It is unclear how the standoff between the large group of migrants and members of the Mexican National Guard will end, but many of the migrants are determined to somehow make it into the country.

The recent showdown between Central American migrants and Mexican border guards came after the Mexican government informed the Trump administration that it would curb migrant flows towards the Mexican U.S. border.

Jessica Corrales Torres, 40, and her 12-year-old daughter were among those who were prevented from moving through Mexico. Shortening your trip, she said, is discouraging.

“It is difficult, very difficult. There are not many jobs. There are many crimes. It is more insecure than anything else,” said Corrales about her homeland Honduras. “It is terrible.”

She adds, “If you could go to the US, who wouldn’t? But if not, I’ll settle for any place I can find work.”

But she and the other migrants were confused by mixed messages from Mexico’s top officials. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently said at a press conference that there are more than 4,000 jobs for migrants in the caravan, later to say that most of the self-relocating migrants are actually deported.

Central American migrants await entry to Mexico at the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala on Monday.

Tensions erupted on Saturday between migrants hoping to travel to the United States and Mexican troops using pepper spray and closing a large metal gate at the intersection to thwart the group. There were fewer confrontations on Monday, although both migrants and members of the Mexican National Guard were seen throwing stones at each other.

So far, the Mexican authorities have been more successful in protecting the border than in 2018, when a caravan of around 8,000 people, many of whom had fled violence, persecution, and poverty, illegally crossed the border and attracted the attention of Trump, the great caravan of migrants called. “an invasion.”

The president used the image of caravan migrants as a reason to spend billions of dollars building a border wall with Mexico.

The Mexican National Guard lines the Suchiate banks to prevent a large group of Central American migrants from entering Mexico further.

Trump overturned the long-standing American asylum procedure with the Remain program in Mexico, in which tens of thousands of asylum seekers are forced to wait for the outcome of their lawsuits in Mexico. Less than 1% of cases result in successful entry into the United States.

“The message is clear,” said Acting Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, at a press conference in Washington last month.

“You can no longer take advantage of our laws and enter our country on fraudulent charges,” said Morgan. “These gaps have been closed.”

Carrie Kahn and Joel Rose from NPR contributed to this report.