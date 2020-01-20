A new caravan with a migrant background from Central America is testing Mexico’s determination to meet US demands to curb migration. The migrants say they will go on a hunger strike if they are not allowed to cross the border.







AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Another caravan of migrants – this time around 2,000 – traveled from Honduras through Guatemala to the Mexican border last week. The migrants are fleeing poverty and violence, and many hope that they will eventually reach the United States. The Trump administration has put pressure on the Mexican government to curb the influx of migrants traveling north.

James Fredrick has reported on the situation and is now coming to us from the Guatemala-Mexico border.

Welcome.

JAMES FREDRICK, BYLINE: Thanks.

CHANG: So what do you see at the border right now?

FREDRICK: Well, here is basically what happened today. The migrant caravan went to the bridge connecting Mexico and Guatemala, and it went and asked the Mexican government, please, let’s go inside. Please let us know, come and march through Mexico. And the government said no.

After that, the caravan came down from this bridge and decided to cross the river that separates these two countries. And the water level was pretty low so they could cross easily. But when they came over, they were hit by hundreds of National Guard members waiting for them on the other side.

CHANG: Yes.

FREDRICK: I was there and it sounded like that.

(CROSS TALK)

FREDRICK: And now we have a standoff on a river. There are hundreds, perhaps more than a thousand, of migrants here on the Mexican bank of this river and a very long line of members of the Mexican National Guard who will not let them go.

CHANG: If these migrants enter Mexico, they must travel all the way through Mexico to the US border. Do you feel that one of them doesn’t mind staying in Mexico?

FREDRICK: Yes. It’s interesting. It’s one thing that seems different this time when I speak to migrants. It seems that there are many more people who are more open to the idea of ​​staying in Mexico and finding a place where they can live and work. There are still many who say that the United States is their destination. But compared to other migrant caravans I’ve been with, there are a lot more people who say I stay in Mexico. You can’t come to Mexico right now.

CHANG: And what do the Mexican authorities say about the possibility of all these migrants to stay in Mexico?

FREDRICK: The Mexican government has made it very clear since news of this migrant caravan became known. They said a caravan would not come into the country. What they told migrants is that if you come with us, you can see what options you have to get legal status in Mexico. For most people, however, this leads to deportation. The migrants here don’t really trust the Mexican authorities and don’t want to join. So, I mean, we’re really stuck.

CHANG: There were a number of caravans. I am just curious. These waves of migrants who keep coming north – why do they want to travel in a caravan in such large numbers and not just with one or two other families at the same time?

FREDRICK: There are two main factors. Safety comes first. The trail is very dangerous. You know, cartels and other gangs chase migrants on this trail. There are many kidnappings and robberies. And then the other thing is visibility. You really want to be seen. They want people to know that they are fleeing poverty and violence and that the situation in the Central American countries from which they come is unmanageable.

CHANG: This is reporter James Fredrick on the Mexican-Guatemalan border.

Thank you very much.

FREDRICK: Thanks.

