Carabao Cup games on TV: This is how you watch at Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup has been limited to just four teams with a firecracker final, regardless of which teams advance to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the entire set of Carabao Cup semi-finals on TV.

Carabao Cup games on TV – semi-finals

Under the following links you will find all TV details, times and game preview

Tuesday January 7th

Preview: Man Utd vs. Man City (8:00 p.m.)

Wednesday January 8th

Preview: Leicester – Aston Villa (8pm)

Tuesday January 28th

Preview: Aston Villa vs. Leicester (7.45pm)

Wednesday January 29th

Preview: Man City vs Man Utd (7.45pm)

How to watch the Carabao Cup on TV

You can watch Carabao Cup games live on Sky Sports TV channels or online using the SkyGo app from

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.