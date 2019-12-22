Cara Delevingne surprises his girlfriend Ashley Benson with a birthday trip

Loading...

Ashley Benson's thirtieth year has had an epic beginning.

On Saturday, the former "Pretty Little Liars" star revealed that his girlfriend Cara Delevingne had surprised her with a birthday trip to Morocco and shared: "I could not have asked for anything better."

"Morocco has always been a place I wanted to visit. I faced many fears and embarked on new adventures with my best friend by my side," Benson wrote on Instagram. "I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best one so far. ".

Benson, who celebrated his birthday on December 18, published a collection of images of the trip, which included a hot air balloon trip.

On Wednesday, Delevingne, 27, honored the birthday girl with a sweet tribute.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson. There is so much I can say, but something that I love and appreciate a lot about us is that I don't need it because YOU KNOW it and that's all that matters," the model began. "It's you and I, who is my favorite. My safe place You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, safe and curious."

Delevingne, who first met Benson in 2018, also wrote: "I feel like I've known you all my life and I'm so proud to see you grow up as the woman you always dreamed of being."

In addition to Delevingne, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also sent Benson's birthday wishes via video.

.