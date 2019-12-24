Car twice as fast as on the Saskatchewan highway: RCMP

Loading...

A driver was clocked by Saskatchewan a few days before Christmas, according to the RCMP, when he exceeded the double speed limit.

Police tweeted that officials from the Rosthern department near Hepburn overhauled a vehicle at 214 km / h on Monday.

The maximum speed on this section of Highway 12 is 100 km / h.

RCMP said the driver had been fined $ 1,515 and the car had been confiscated for a week.

Hepburn is located approximately 40 km north of Saskatoon.

