Car stolen from Hales Corners Church during worship

CLOSE

Whitnall Park Lutheran Church has posted security photos of three people who police said stole a church member’s car during a service. (Photo: Whitnall Park Lutheran Church)

A member of a Hales Corners church had his car stolen Sunday morning during a service.

Police said three people were involved in the theft of the Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, which shared photos of the suspects on social media.

A woman and two men entered the church around 11 a.m., about an hour before the church chili bingo open house began, said Hales Corners police detective Chris Heckman.

One of the men entered an office and rummaged through the pockets of a coat, taking the keys to the car and a telephone. The man then gave the keys to another man with whom he had dated and who found the key to match a red Honda, said Heckman.

The three left by car. The church posted an article on the theft on its Facebook page and posted security photos of the suspects. The message was shared more than 1,300 times on Sunday afternoon.

In a follow-up message to the church account, church leaders said they are reviewing security practices to try to prevent similar thefts from happening again.

“First, we will not let the perverse actions of a few keep us in fear! God watches over us and his strength dominates the nonsense we have known today”, we read in the post.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or sees the stolen car – a 2013 red Honda Accord with four doors and license plate 502-NNH – is invited to call the Hales Corners police at (414) 529-6140.

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/19/car-stolen-hales-corners-church-during-worship-service/4521634002/