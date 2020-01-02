Car of the year: The best ExtremeTech cars for 2020

Loading...

How to choose the right car of the year when so many cars are so good? You can choose the car you would drive if you had money on Wall Street (Flash: Porsche 911 is again named Car of the Year). You can honor the vehicle that drives over boulders (Flash: Jeep Gladiator Honored). You can fall back on your must-be-Motown roots (Flash: Corvette is again named Car of the Year), especially this year when the Corvette is a legitimate choice. But in the hands of others, this attitude also gave us the Chevrolet Vega, the Mustang II, the Chevrolet Citation and the second coming of the Ford Thunderbird in 2002.

What about us At ExtremeTech we are looking for a highly competent car that is pioneering in terms of technology, safety and driver assistance: a car that still has desirable functions and technologies when it is taken out of leasing and goes to the next owner at three o'clock four Year old. 70 percent of the cars sold annually belong earlier. We have no upper price limit for the criteria. Some pubs state that the average new price, which according to KBB.com was $ 38,400 in November without incentives, was no more than 2.5 times. However, we expect much more technology for a $ 100,000 car than for a $ 25,000 car. We prefer the car to be available to buyers by the beginning of the year, not the vaporware. It should also be fun to go beyond the technical advantages. Here is the ExtremeTech car of 2020 and the rest of the top 10 in alphabetical order.

Car of the year: 2020 Hyundai Sonata

In another year of the SUV, in which seven out of ten sales of SUVs, crossovers and pickups go, the best new vehicle is a sedan: the 2020 Hyundai Sonata of the eighth generation. Really. Sonata. Only after you've a) seen how good the 2020 model looks, b) worked through the list of standard security technologies, and c) drove the Sonata, can you fully understand the very neat trick Hyundai did.

For starters, the following Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance features are standard on all four trim lines of every 2020 Sonata (and the last is standard on trim lines above SE that account for 85-90 percent of Sonata sales):

Stop and Go Adaptive Cruise Control (Hyundai's term: "Advanced Smart Cruise Control")

Forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection ("Forward collision avoidance aid for pedestrian detection")

Auto high beam ("automatic high beam assistant")

Lane Keeping Assist (steers the car back from the lane edges)

Lane Keeping Assist ("Lane Keeping Assist")

Driver drowsiness detection

Dynamic reversing guidelines for the (nationwide mandatory) reversing camera

(SEL, SEL Plus, Limited 🙂 Blind spot detection ("Assistant to avoid collisions with blind spots") / Warning for cross traffic behind ("Assistant to avoid cross traffic behind")

This is every type of driver assistance technology you expect from any 2020 car, including high-end cars.

If you want, you can get more driver support: in the top two equipment lines, Hyundai has Level 2 self-propelled, the Highway Drive Assist. It works well. Sonata Limited, Remote Smart Parking Assist, automatically drives your car with you to and from a parking lot or garage. A blind spot view monitor (photo above) is also restricted, on which the video views on the left and right are twice as wide as on the side mirror and on which warning signals and lights can still be heard. Everything in a normal car, neither in a Lexus nor in a Mercedes.

There's also a phone as the key (as it sounds), the Hyundai Digital Key, which uses NFC (Near Field Communications). There is also a separate NFC proximity card that opens and starts your car and costs about $ 20 (not $ 250) for a physical radio key if lost. Hyundai Digital Key works with Android phones and iPhone when Apple allows NFC for more things than Apple payments. Hello apple?

Hyundai knows that navigating inexpensive cars is tough. Therefore, standard Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and an 8-inch color touchscreen are manufactured. Connect your own phone for navigation. On the upper SEL Plus, Hyundai optionally offers a 10.25-inch display in the middle and a navigation system. This is standard with Limited because everything is standard with Limited.

A performance sonata, the N-Line, will follow in 2020 (announced), then most likely a hybrid sonata (generally expected) that will give the rear wheels e-power and the Sonata all-wheel drive without causing space robbery rear-wheel drive. Of the best-selling sedans that are considered medium-sized, the Toyota Camry No. 1 will only offer AWD front-wheel drive after 27 years in spring, Honda Accord No. 2 only as front-wheel drive, Nissan Altima No. 3 AWD with the 2019 model, and the Sonata is on the verge of becoming number 4 as soon as the current Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu hurry up to fourth and fifth places and step into the spoon (no matter that they are very good sedans).

You get all of this core security (listed above) in the Sonata for $ 26,430 including freight, or $ 28,830 for the SEL with BSD, ten giants below the average retail price of a new car today. Sonata Limited, which hits the max with any option that's actually standard, sells for $ 34,530: The Car of the Year, loaded, at four giants below the price of the average new car sold today.

The new equipment and options scheme from Hyundai is good: The functions for entry and premium lines are fixed (no options available). The cheapest option doesn't offer any additional options because buyers buy a low-payment plan, e.g. B. Sonata SE leasing for $ 219 or purchase financing of 1.9 percent. At the end of December, it is as low in some regions as a $ 99 lease or a 72-month loan with 0 percent annual interest. The median strips offer options. At the top, most buyers want every option, so they're all branded. And the sonata is made in America: Montgomery, Alabama, to be exact. Auto manufacturing is changing the New South in Alabama, Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi. If the jobs are not in Michigan, they are in the U.S.A.

While the length of the 192.9-inch sonata stands for medium-sized, the interior volume of 120.4 cubic feet (104.4 feet passenger, 16.0 feet trunk) is shown in EPA numbers (120 cubic feet and more). Our car of the year is a little bit better in every respect. And Hyundai is ready to take up the doldrums when US automakers dismantle their sedans. 30 percent of 17 million new vehicles are still 5 million sedans.

Anyone can build a great $ 75,000 car. It's awesome to build a great car for $ 30,000. Hyundai did it and that's why the Sonata is the ExtremeTech car of 2020.

Below are the remaining top 10 ExtremeTech cars for 2020:

BMW X5: Safe, fast fun has its price

If you are looking for a high-end vehicle that can do it all – composed country roads that are used by the family or SUVs that you build yourself, carpool or pull 7,200 pound trailers – this is the BMW X5 mid-range SUV of 2019. This is the most balanced vehicle in the BMW range and offers more of the good and the good – driver assistance, entertainment, safety technology – if at a price. It drives well, drives well and just feels good. It is the second year of the fourth generation X5, which was presented as a model in 2019.

The 2020 X5 offers three engines: a 335-hp in-line six-cylinder and a 0-60 time of 5.2 seconds, a 456-hp V8 (0-60, 4.6 seconds) and for 2020 an X5 M50i with one 523-PS-V8 (0-60, 4.1 seconds). Almost perfection has its price: $ 59,895 for a rear-wheel drive X5 (a whopping $ 17 more than the compact X3), $ 83,000 for the base X5 M50i (ie parts from the BMW Motorsport containers) and $ 133,825 Dollars for the X5 M Competition. an all-motorsport vehicle, completely optional.

The six-cylinder X5 comes as standard with two 12.3-inch displays, LED headlights, echo sounder for front / rear parking assistance, active driver assistance (detection of blind spots / warning for cross traffic at the rear, lane departure warning, forward collision warning / reduction of city collisions) and daytime pedestrian protection ). You pay an extra charge for adaptive cruise control (BMW's "dynamic cruise control" standard sounds like ACC but is actually cruise control), for the satellite radio tuner chip (in packages starting at $ 1,050), and for nine of the 11 added paint colors $ 550 to $ 1,950. Maybe you want things like laser headlights, rear air suspension, or ultra-premium audio, because why not? You need the Driving Assistance Professional package ($ 1,750) with adaptive cruise control, lane centering, automatic lane change (just turn on the turn signal and it happens when it's safe) and a steering / traffic jam assistant.

A well-equipped X5 costs between $ 70,000 and $ 75,000. Compared to the luxurious and new Mercedes-Benz GLE, driving the Bimmer is more fun. Compared to the Audi Q7, Audi still has a great interior, but drives differently because it is a five-year-old platform with a facelift from 2019.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: mid-engine magic

Corvette songs peaked in the 1960s, give or take Prince and "Little Red Corvette", and even that was in 1982. Now the Corvette culture is back, this time without gold chains, than the 2020 C8 Vette (eighth generation ) arrives. The engine is finally mounted behind the driver, which Corvette chief engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov had dreamed of in the 1950s. There is a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The 491-hp V8 engine has variable valve timing, direct fuel injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation) to make the car a responsible citizen who can also reach 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds with the Z51 package , A turbocharged overhead cam hybrid hybrid engine is said to bring more fuel efficiency and more power because the electric motors act as additional turbochargers with zero deceleration.

The new Corvette offers magnetic shock absorbers for driving control – MR or magnetorheological dampers – that can be sporty or soft. Testers who had the C8 Corvette on the track find them faster than the 2014-2019 C7 Corvette and easier to drive. Amazingly, the list price (excluding freight) starts just over $ 61,000 with freight, $ 7,500 more for the hardtop convertible. Bring the Porsches and Ferraris. Most people will pay more and the $ 100,000 Corvette is an easy option. The online configurator is addictive: Do you want orange seat belts or Tension Blue or Torch Red? That's $ 395 if you don't want black. You'll discover front-lifting with $ 1,495 memory that remembers up to 1,000 bumps and steep driveways via GPS and raises the front end 2 inches before you get there. Hey, it's cheap compared to replacing the front spoiler.

Hyundai Palisade: So Good, So Affordable

Without the Hyundai sonata, the Hyundai palisade could be the car of the year. The Palisade is the BMW X5 / Mercedes-Benz GLE for $ 20,000 less. All models have an outstanding interior, a range of safety functions and driver assistants, and very different prices. With the Palisade, a number of safety functions are standard on all equipment lines. The three rows offer space for seven (middle row of captain's chairs) or eight (bench), with the third row providing a reasonably accessible room for adults. The 291 hp V6 and the eight-speed automatic are fast enough, if not in the BMW league. (The additional $ 20,000 will have to be spent on something saved.) Hyundai Drive Assist offers you level 2 autonomy, which means the car drives independently on highways as long as you keep your hands lightly on the steering wheel most of the time.

We liked the Limited View Blind View Monitor line with its 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Cameras with a view of the back offer a view to the left or the right rear. depending on which direction signal is activated. This is a warning light for blind spots in the side mirror, a pleasant chirping of the loudspeakers and a warning for blind spots in the head-up display that was first heard by Hyundai / Genesis. You can't do too much good, especially for older drivers who can't or younger drivers who don't turn their heads to check the traffic. (Editor's note: Ignore the early review of consumer reports calling the Palisade Blind View Monitor "clever." However, some of our drivers thought this was a novelty, while others thought it could distract them.) No way Detection even more useful.)

A loaded palisade costs less than $ 48,000. The Palisade resets expectations of what you have to pay for a great family-sized SUV. Buy this (and the Kia Telluride siblings, see below) if you're interested in bestselling Ford Explorer or Lincoln Aviator and Chevrolet Traverse. It is also competitive with Audi / BMW / Mercedes SUVs.

Jaguar I-Pace: charm of the Un-Tesla

If you're looking for a sports car that looks fast, comfortable, and good, and has a $ 7,500 tax credit, this is the Jaguar I-Pace. Above all, it's exclusive: Jaguar only brought about 3,000 vehicles to the U.S. coast in 2019. This is also a question of demand for a vehicle that is tight-fitting compared to the Tesla Model S, Model X or Model 3 and another model, 234 miles in the EPA test cycle or 292 miles for Europe's WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test procedure). To increase the range over 300 miles, you need several hundred pounds of battery, which affects performance. And range. The United States needs more cars like I-Pace, our ExtremeTech car of the year a year ago, to make electric vehicles sexy and more desirable.

At a base price of $ 70,000, that's a considerable price when it comes to high-performance SUVs. Or powerful hatchback models, which the I-Pace also looks very similar to. Some people find it annoying if they spend a lot of money on a Black Sapphire Metallic BMW X4 and find the same X4 next to them in the company car park, even if the other one is Carbon Black Metallic or Jet Black. (BMW sells a lot of black cars.) Will not happen to the Jag.

Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride is a brother of the Hyundai Palisade. Engineers say that every body and interior trim is different. But the powertrain is the same, the EPA numbers are the same at 21 mpg combined city / highway, the prices are similar, and the interior is top notch in both cases. The Telluride has four equipment lines (LX, S, EX and SX), while the palisade has three (SE, SEL and Limited). The entry-level models cost around $ 33,000. Both models have adaptive cruise control full-range braking, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-centering steering, rear parking sensors and a trailer stability system.

The Telluride (only) is equipped as standard with a blind spot detection / cross-traffic warning and a safe exit aid (warning sounds if you open a street door while traffic is approaching). So if you buy the entry-level model, the telluride is the better choice than the palisade. Both have a blind spot monitor (display) in the instrument panel, with Kia occupying the center of the screen and Hyundai with the circular speedometer on the left or the speedometer on the right, depending on whether the alarm is on the left or the right located side. Kia has a traditional control panel. Hyundai uses buttons that provide more space for cup holders, phones, and keys. The top trim level is completely optional and is around $ 47,500. (A Ford Explorer can hit $ 65,000.)

According to reviewers, the Kia is subjectively more robust, partly with the rectangular grid shape and the name Telluride. The ride is about the same. The autumn Telluride outperformed the palisade by 20 percent, and Telluride was Motor Trend's SUV of the year. Both are candidates for the NACTOY (North American Car & Truck of the Year) award for commercial vehicles, which will be announced on January 13. In both cases, the two cause excitement on the market, with the Telluride being marketed as a sporty / robust vehicle and the palisade emphasizing a luxurious interior. The biggest difference for us is that Telluride recognizes a blind spot even on the entry line.

Lincoln Aviator: Ford's luxury brand takes off

The Lincoln Aviator represents the resurrection of the Lincoln Motor Company, which exhaled Cadillac's exhaust for over a decade. The medium-sized aviator builds on the Ford Explorer (the best-selling medium-sized SUV in recent years) and convinces with luxurious details that appeal to buyers who, unlike X5 buyers, do not long for the possibility of a 2.5-ton one day -Autocross wanting to drive vehicle. Nevertheless: The aviator with a 400 hp twin-turbo V6 reaches 60 mph in just under 5 seconds. The Aviator Grand Touring PHEV has a 100 hp electric motor and batteries for 29 km. Inside, the cockpit is rich, sophisticated and tasteful. High-end embellishments offer Revel audio with 28 speakers and 30-way massage seats. Or maybe it's the other way around. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has created short musical chords that replace the hard beeps of other cars.

The standard safety is good: the Co-Pilot 360 includes a forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, detection of the blind spot, a lane departure warning system and an automatic high beam. However, standard security could be better: the Aviator line, which costs USD 53,000 (Aviator) to USD 90,000 (Aviator Grand Touring Black Label), does not include Co-Pilot 360 Plus with adaptive cruise control for full range and traffic sign recognition and self-parking (parallel and vertical). The Aviator (formerly MK-something, we believe MKT), flanked by the larger Navigator (always called Navigator), the smaller medium-sized Nautilus (formerly MKX) and the compact Corsair (formerly MKC), is finally gaining momentum. In order for a Lincoln to advance from the best-of-the-year brand for 2020 to models that are the best every year, he has to work on quality control (the introduction of Aviator / Explorer was confusing) and think about some sporty variants ,

Mazda CX-5: So good in many ways

How often does a model exceed half of a car manufacturer's sales? This is the Mazda CX-5 compact SUV with 151,000 of Mazda's 300,000 U.S. sales in 2018, an overwhelming success since the second generation was introduced as a 2017 model. It's nimble, can accommodate four or five people, and now has a Grand Touring Reserve and signature models with a 250-horsepower turbo engine and even nicer cockpit equipment. Every mainstream automaker flaunts the term "class over," but it's Mazda that actually delivers. (Okay, including the Hyundai Palisade / Kia Telluride in this story.) The fit and workmanship are top notch, and some Mazdas, including the CX-5, are among the most reliable vehicles from Consumer Reports.

Dave Coleman, vehicle development engineer, says, "Mazda makes slow cars that are fun to drive fast." That means pushing a normally powered car on a side road to its limits is more fun than that Gently pushing the throttle to find an X3, for example. I always hold myself back to avoid being 32 km / h over the limit and having to lean on the brakes when cornering. Mazda sweats the details of how the driver melts into the seat, even how his or her head swings over bumps or changes, all in the name of Jinba Ittai, or how to make horse and rider one. When you hear jinba ittai for the first time, ask yourself if this is more marketing BS. Over time, you realize that Mazda is about exactly that and why a comparatively small company kills so many dragons.

The entry-level CX-5 Sport with fabric seats, blind spot detection, 187 hp and front-wheel drive is a sporty runabout for $ 25,000, while the premium Signature AWD offers adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning (but no lane centering because Mazda does it for Wants to keep $ 38,000 as the driver's car), suede seat pads and beautiful wooden dashboards. Now that it's winter, you can fit winter tires and test Mazda's belief that no one can predict four-wheel drive better.

Ram 1500 / Ram HD: 48-volt eTorque increases performance

The Ram 1500, revised for 2019, offers very good handling, the ability to carry or pull heavy loads, and a wide range of engines. Most interesting is eTorque, a mild hybrid option for V6 and V8 engines that uses a 48-volt battery pack and a belt-driven electric motor (which also acts as a generator) for a short boost of extra power or torque. In city traffic, eTorque engines increase fuel consumption by almost 20 percent. There is also a V6 EcoDiesel, which corresponds to the V8 in terms of performance and trailer load. The cabin is spacious, offers plenty of storage space and useful technical functions, including an available 12-inch portrait display as well as the user-friendly UConnect user interface and the navigation system. The Ram's coil spring suspension improves travel via leaf spring pickups and the Top-Line Limited has a four-corner air suspension that mimics the ride of an upscale luxury sedan or SUV.

Of course, there are a number of cabin types (normal with one row of seats, four with two rows and a narrow rear legroom, and crew with two rows and the same 41-inch legroom as the front seat), bed lengths (5 & # 39; 7 ″, 6 & # 39; 4 ″, 8 ′), equipment lines (seven), engines (V6 and V8 gas with and without eTorque, V6 diesel, Cummins inline six diesel), an off-roader (Rebel), high-performance versions (2500 HD , 3500 HD) and rear or all-wheel drive. The most common driver assistants – blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system – are offered as options, and some functions such as adaptive cruise control are only available with higher equipment lines. All of this made the Ram 1500 America the third best-selling vehicle in America, but behind the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado.

Subaru Forester: Solid, safe roads on and next to paved roads

The fifth generation Subaru Forester, which came onto the market in 2019, has remained true to its roots: robust, reliable, with all-wheel drive as standard and easy to clean inside and out with a fire hose (first remove the golden laboratory), like the believers claimed, unless now the rubber mats are carpet. And a lot of security is guaranteed by default with Subaru EyeSight, a system with stereoscopic cameras. For 2020, the lane centering assistant as well as the adaptive cruise control and the forward collision warning / mitigation braking are part of the basic equipment. DriverFocus tracks the head movement and issues an alarm if you appear distracted. Usually it is correct.

Compared to our top ten Mazda CX-5s, Forester occupants sit more upright and have more legroom, and there's more cargo space in the rear. Driving is more fun with the CX-5, while the Forester's greater ground clearance makes driving on unpaved roads easier. The Mazda is even faster with the non-turbo four, while the Forester easily saves fuel in the 1930s. Both are great in the snow, especially on winter tires.

Award

With almost 300 different models on offer, there is an abundance of almost as good cars, SUVs and pickups. All of them are outstanding, with very good technology. They include:

Audi A4, The best compact, high-quality sports sedan in a field crowded with BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class, Infiniti Q60, Lexus IS, Volvo S60 etc. A lot of technology as you would expect.

Ford F-150. The best-selling vehicle (almost 1 million this year). Ford's Turbo (EcoBoost) V6 lets buyers forget V8. The synchronization works well.

Honda Accord, The long-standing benchmark for medium-sized limousines has fought against challengers before and can compete with high-end vehicles in terms of cabin quality.

Honda Odyssey. Write this on your hand when you shop: no 200 to 205-inch SUV comfortably transports as many people in all three rows as a minivan. The 2020 Odyssey has a comprehensive HondaSensing security suite and blind spot detection (which is not part of the suite). It is the best choice for a family. If you need all-wheel drive, the Toyota Sienna is currently the only choice (a very good choice), and if you travel a lot in the city, the upscale Chrysler Pacifica PHEV covers the first 30 kilometers with battery power.

Hyundai Kona, A solid, upscale subcompact crossover. Do you want the same size from Hyundai, just cheaper? Check out the venue just delivered, a competitor of Nissan Kicks.

Mazda CX-30, CX-30 fits in the foot of length between the aging CX-3 and the never grown CX-5.

Porsche Macan. The compact off-road vehicle is a gem that is reasonably priced and comes with great technology. It is the best-selling Porsche.

Subaru climb, A very, very good mid-range SUV for the second time. A decade ago, Subaru couldn't click with the similarly sized B9 / Tribeca SUV. Magic was happening this time.

Subaru Crosstrek, The all-round small hatch AWD with sporty flair, solid off-road driving and the excellent optical driver assistance system EyeSight. Now has a hybrid option.

Tesla Model 3. Forget the Tesla hype machine for a moment: Tesla knows EV batteries best. Model 3 is a huge sales success compared to any non-Tesla EV.

Toyota Avalon, The best big mid-size sedan for those who don't want SUVs. Really a good car, and not just for retirees. There is a hybrid (of course) and a performance model (OMG!) TRD Avalon sedan.

Toyota Camry Hybrid, Camrys are great, Toyota hybrids are great. Perfect if you need more space than a Prius and don't want a RAV4 (a great little SUV that's available as a hybrid vehicle).

Toyota Prius. Year after year the flag bearer among the small hybrids. People have (almost) stopped asking how long the batteries could last.

Toyota Yaris, Yes, there are many Toyotas on this list. Except the best small car sedan is actually the Mazda2, which has been retrofitted.

Volvo XC60. In a crowded field of high-quality compact SUVs, the Volvo is characterized by safety and a stylish cockpit.

