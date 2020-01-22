Car manufacturer Daimler records a halved profit for the year

FRANKFURT – German Daimler AG, manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, saw its operating profit decline by half in 2019 as its luxury brand made weaker profits in a tougher global automotive market and its van division lost money.

The Stuttgart-based company announced in a statement that its operating profit fell from 11.1 billion euros in 2018 to 5.6 billion euros (6.2 billion US dollars) in 2019.

The company announced that it would face fees of EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion for regulatory and legal issues related to its diesel models.

Earnings in the Mercedes-Benz Cars division, a pillar of corporate earnings, fell from EUR 7.2 billion to EUR 3.7 billion. However, return on sales – an important measure of the profitability of the company’s cars – declined from 7.8% to 7.2%.

Global automakers were under pressure to slow sales in key markets, particularly China, the largest car market in the world. Meanwhile, companies are under pressure to invest billions in electric cars to meet regulatory requirements in the European Union and China, although the market share of electrics remains in the low single digits.

The company’s truck division, which includes the Freightliner and Thomas Built school buses based in Portland, Oregon, saw a smaller decrease from EUR 2.8 billion to EUR 2.5 billion.

The operating result does not include any financial items such as interest and taxes, and thus provides a less complete picture of the business result than the net result. However, investors and analysts often focus on operating results to get a clearer picture of how the company’s core business is developing. The company released the full February 11 numbers.

