Car Dealer Full Version Free Download
About Car Dealer
Manage the most popular auto gallery in the world.
Sell vehicles in your car gallery that will appeal to customers. Expand your gallery of cars and make it the most popular in the world.
Be careful, thieves are walking! You can buy various measures for your car gallery such as bodyguards and a security camera.
There are many people and places to interact with in the city, where you can meet your different needs.
You can create a website by agreeing with freelancers. You can create a website by agreeing with freelancers and attract more customers to your auto gallery by buying fake reviews. You don’t just have to sell vehicles to make money. Explore the city and create your large gallery of cars.
Technical specification
- Game version: initial version
- Interface language: English
- Audio language: English
- Uploader / Repacker group: Plaza
- Game file name: Car_Dealer_PLAZA.iso
- Game download size: 1.3 GB
Car Dealer requirements
Before you start Car Dealer PLAZA Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: 2.0 Ghz Dual Core
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000
- Storage: 4 GB of available space
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: +3.0 GHz Dual Core
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 / Radeon RX470
- Storage: 4 GB of available space
PLAZA Car Dealer Free Download
Click the button below to start the PLAZA car dealership. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup