Car Dealer Full Version Free Download

Manage the most popular auto gallery in the world.

Sell ​​vehicles in your car gallery that will appeal to customers. Expand your gallery of cars and make it the most popular in the world.

Be careful, thieves are walking! You can buy various measures for your car gallery such as bodyguards and a security camera.

There are many people and places to interact with in the city, where you can meet your different needs.

You can create a website by agreeing with freelancers. You can create a website by agreeing with freelancers and attract more customers to your auto gallery by buying fake reviews. You don’t just have to sell vehicles to make money. Explore the city and create your large gallery of cars.

Before you start Car Dealer PLAZA Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: 2.0 Ghz Dual Core

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000

Storage: 4 GB of available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: +3.0 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 / Radeon RX470

Storage: 4 GB of available space

