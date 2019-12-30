Car companies may also be overcompensating with EV batteries

Loading...

Photo: Mazda

With its 35.5 kWh battery pack, a range of approximately 130 miles and 143 horsepower, the Mazda MX-30 is small compared to other electric cars in its class. The decision to reduce the battery is antithetical to the design philosophy of almost all other major battery manufacturers with massive ranges. And although the world needs more small and cheap electric vehicles, Mazda says its newest model is inspired by the desire to reduce carbon emissions.

"Electric vehicles are not supposed to reduce carbon emissions by their very nature," I hear you cry, and you're not completely wrong there. But there are many complicated factors. While many findings contradict each other, there is research that indicates that the manufacture of an EV battery can create more carbon dioxide than an environmentally friendly ICE model, depending on where the battery is manufactured. Many electric vehicle plants still rely on coal energy, which ultimately denies the environmental benefits that they would expect from electricity.

Certainly, the idea is that electric vehicles are part of a change to a cleaner infrastructure as a whole. An EV in a coal network today is a springboard for an EV in a renewable energy network tomorrow, but these are questions of tomorrow, not today.

And while we are talking about today, if you consider the possible contamination as a result of the improper disposal of the battery, in addition to the electricity to charge a car it can still generate emissions, depending on where you live, electric vehicles are becoming less and less ecological.

Christian Schultze, director and deputy general manager of the Mazda Europe R&D center, recently spoke with Automotive News Europe to say that the decision to reduce battery size created a "responsible" size power unit. From the article:

Mazda is basing this claim on a life cycle assessment of total CO2 emissions, saying that the MX-30 with a 35.5 kWh battery is comparable to a Mazda 3 diesel compact hatchback on that basis. Schultze said that even after replacing the battery, something that could happen after 160,000 km (100,000 miles) of use, the total CO2 emissions of the MX-30 remain similar to those of diesel.

Mazda says that a 95 kWh battery pack would have substantially higher CO2 emissions from day one, both because of the production of the larger package and because of the higher electricity consumption. And when that larger package needs to be replaced, total emissions will increase again, says Mazda.

It is an interesting approach, one that challenges some of the current assumptions we have about electric vehicles. They may not be undoubtedly better for the environment than ICE cars. It also challenges the idea that electric vehicles must compete directly with ICE vehicles in terms of scope. While the smaller MX-30 has a shorter range than, say, a large and powerful Tesla Model S, it will be fine for 95 percent of daily driving. According to the 2017 National Household Travel Survey, the last year for which data is available, only 4.9 percent of vehicle trips had a distance of 31 miles or more.

Mazda has always been obsessive with efficiency, small size and light weight. Look at the Miata, for example. It's nice to see this idea of ​​minimalism applied to ideas about the environment and electric vehicles.

I guess now it is a question if car buyers will participate or if we will all continue buying more than we need, as we always do.

