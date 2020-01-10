Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Wednesday’s attack follows a devastating bombing of trucks in Mogadishu on December 28, killing at least 78 people, including many university students. It was the worst attack in Mogadishu since the devastating bombing of trucks in 2017, killing hundreds.

On Sunday al-Shabab hunters captured an important military base used by US counter-terrorism forces in neighboring Kenya, killing three US Department of Defense personnel and destroying several US planes and vehicles. The US later sent additional troops to increase security at the base and the adjacent Manda Bay airport.

It was al-Shabab’s first attack on US troops in Kenya, a country that for a long time was the target of the extremist group to send troops to Somalia to fight it.

The latest attack in Mogadishu once again raises concerns about the willingness of Somali armed forces to take over the responsibility for the security of the country of the Horn of Africa in the coming months from a force of the African Union.

Al-Shabab, the target of a growing number of US air strikes since President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of the southern and central regions of Somalia.

Abdi Guled, The Associated Press