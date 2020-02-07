Capy Games announce that the exclusive Xbox title below is heading towards PlayStation 4

Capy Games went on YouTube to bomb the gaming community. Below, the critically acclaimed title of Metroidvania, is officially on the way to PlayStation 4!

Yes, if you want to get your hands on the great game but don’t have an Xbox One or PC, this is your chance now. The new announcement comes via a trailer that shows some gameplay and teases a new mode – exploration. This new mode is more of a simple mode for the game, making the game more accessible to more players!

Check out the brand new announcement trailer from Capy Games below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsNLvjOh4-w [/ embed]

EXPLORE mode includes the following changes to the BELOW basic rules:

– Reduced survival mechanisms: no hunger or thirst.

– Traps, Damage and Death: No instant kills + Any damage slowly reduces the player’s health through bleeding and gives players a chance to recover.

– Permanent campfire checkpoints: Checkpoints can be reached again and again after death so that players can penetrate deeper into the underworld.

Due to the long development time of the game, there has long been talked about a game in the gaming community. However, when the game was finally released on Xbox One, many players thought the wait was worth it. We at Gameranx added it to one of the best Metroidvania titles in 2018. Watch the full video of the best Motroidvania games of 2018 here!

The official release date for PlayStation 4 is set below, but no release date has yet been set. Be excited about Gameranx, because we will bring you the latest updates and news. Are you looking forward to Below for PS4? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube