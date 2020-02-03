Captured on video: man thrown out of wheelchair during parking conflict

PLEASANT HILL, California (WGHP) – A man was thrown out of his wheelchair after confronting a driver who parked illegally in a parking space for people with disabilities, police said in a Facebook message.

On January 11, officers responded to an attack on a Target store in Pleasant Hill, California.

It started in the parking lot, where the victim confronted a man, later identified as Jimmie Tiger, who had parked illegally in the reserved accessible parking lot.

After the first confrontation, the man in the wheelchair went into the store. He was near customer service when Tiger approached again.

Tiger allegedly told the man to go back to the parking lot to apologize to his wife. The man in the wheelchair refused.

The video shows what Tiger seems to be and pushes the wheelchair a few feet against the will of the occupant before he topples his wheelchair and throws it on the floor.

Witnesses helped the victim and cared for him until help arrived.

The Pleasant Hill detectives were able to identify the man’s license plate and identify the suspect.

Tiger was accused of attempted abduction, assault by means that are likely to cause major physical injuries and a special claim of major physical injuries.

He was arrested on January 19.

