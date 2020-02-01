Captaining the Wallabies is a job bigger than a man, so Michael Hooper needs help

And although the names of his captains changed almost every year during this period, Rennie stayed with his co-captains. There have been two figureheads for his teams that convey the same message to the squad, but give the role different tones.

Liam Messam and Craig Clarke were fire and ice with the Chiefs, then Aaron Cruden added his analytical note to complement Messam. And after Messam left, Sam Cane sat next to Cruden.

Michael Hooper could need help as a wallabies skipper. Credit: Getty

In Glasgow, Rennie brought the hard-boiled kiwi open-side player Callum Gibbins, who played alongside Scottish international Ryan Wilson.

For Rennie, two leaders were always better than one, and it could be the trick he has up his sleeve when he explained that there would be a clear line when it comes to the captain of the Wallabies.

It’s certainly hard to question loyalty to the sole proprietorship model, but this can be partly due to our own intellectual rigidity and natural resistance to change. The game has changed enormously and the captain’s burden is much greater than before, before and during the game.

With that in mind, the leadership structure at the coaching level has grown dramatically – head coaches, defense coaches, attack coaches, skill coaches, strikers – but the captain model (at least at test level) has largely remained the same as the person who has to carry the full weight.

The modern captain must not only lead by example, but also have 23 players, not just the start XV.

Wallabies’ new trainer Dave Rennie will turn things upside down. That could also be co-captains. Credit: Louise Kennerley

Outside of the field, the Wallabies captain must influence and exercise some degree of control over an increasingly multicultural group of over 30 young men. The complexity of this job is enormous.

In the old touring days, at least the sides during the week had their own captain, so the squad had two designated leaders on the street. However, here we are in 2020 with the expectation that one person will be the face, voice and leadership of a national team that could use up to 40 players a year.

There are good ways to work with Hooper: rebel skipper Dane Haylett-Petty had a strong Rugby World Cup and his position as a defender allowed him to search the entire field.

But Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa is a warrior.

Allan Alaalatoa is a potential Wallabies captain

When the crush of Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final destroyed England, the performance of their leaders was generally welcomed. But Boks Bongi Mbonambi and Steven Kitshoff tried to do the same with the Brumbies when they wore Stormers colors in Cape Town last April, and got little change from Alaalatoa and Co.

The respected Brumbies fanatic has a long-term contract with Rugby Australia and is clearly taking care of his franchise and the Wallabies.

Hooper faces several additional challenges. Over the next two or three years, the trio of Liam Wright, Carlo Tizzano, and especially the open-side reds Fraser McReight, will emerge as a real competitor for the No. 7 Wallabies jersey.

Hooper’s decision to say goodbye to the Waratahs captain will allow him to focus on this fight, but there is no guarantee that he will make it to the 2023 Rugby World Cup – when he will be just under 32 years old – as the undisputed best in first place in the country. Every captain’s decision must take into account what tomorrow and today will look like.

Hooper will still play an important role in running the Wallabies over the next few years, but the job should be different from the past four years.

Paul Cully is a rugby columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

