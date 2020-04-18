7

CAPTAIN Tom Moore will be the guest of honor at the opening of the new NHS Nightingale hospital in Yorkshire next week.

The 99-year-old WW2 veteran has raised £ 23 million after walking 100 rounds of his garden to medics fighting corona viruses, capturing the hearts of the nation in the process.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

7

Captain Tom Moore will be the guest of honor at the opening of the new NHS Nightingale hospital in Harrogate, Yorkshire Credit: And Charity – The Sun

7

WW2 Heroes have raised more than £ 23 million for NHS charities Credit: JustGiving

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced that Captain Tom would be present at the opening of the hospital, and praised the 99-year-old girl for “her heroic efforts.”

At the Downing Street daily coronavirus briefing today, Jenrick said: “We have all been humbled by movements, large and small, by people across the country to show support for those who work very hard to protect the NHS and save lives.

“No more than Captain Tom Moore, who has raised an amazing £ 23 million this week for NHS charity.

“I can’t think of anyone who deserves to be a guest of honor at the opening of the new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate next week – also, in his native country, Yorkshire.

“I’m sure everyone will join me in thanking Captain Tom for his heroic efforts.”

I can’t think of anyone who deserves to be a guest of honor at the opening of the new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate next week – also, in his native country, Yorkshire.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick

Captain Tom – as he knows it – initially set out to collect £ 1,000 through his JustGiving page but 868,000 people who surprisingly made a donation, destroying their original target.

With the help of a frame, he walked 100 rounds of 25-meter gardens in 10 bits each time – which he achieved on Thursday, April 16.

Captain Tom has promised to continue his campaign by doing 100 more rounds before his 100th birthday.

To date, he has raised more than £ 23 million.

For his heroic work for the NHS, a petition was made on Change.org to make Captain Tom a knight.

It came after the hero released a warm version of Never Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball, who had stormed to the top of the charts.

Today’s song reaches number one place on iTunes – only beating duo Vera Lynn and Katherine Jenkins.

The song, which features the NHS Voices of Care Choir, also has an introduction from Captain Tom, who said: “Raise your head, and don’t be afraid of the dark.”

7

Captain Tom’s song about You’re Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball made it to the top of the charts today Credits: mrmichaelball / Instagram

Speaking of the song, he said he would “never imagine” he would release a hit single with Michael Ball.

But he added: “I also never thought it was possible for me to walk in the garden and collect millions.

“So why not sing, spread cheers, and more – collect money for our national heroes.”

Captain Tom, who is a great admirer of the Queen, said of a knight: “I would be amazed to have such honor and meet our Queen who is truly extraordinary.”

He was personally praised by figures including Prince William and Boris Johnson.

And the former bomber pilot will turn 100 on April 30 this year, with the recovery team hoping to fly tribute in the Second World War-era Spitfire at his home to mark the occasion.

Tom joined the 8th Battalion of the Wellington Regiment of the Wellington Regiment, part of the Royal Armored Army, and fought in the Arakan 1942-3 campaign in WW2.

In 1940 he was selected for officer training and was placed in 9 DWR in India.

A PM spokesman said this week: “Captain Tom has captured the heart of the nation with his heroic efforts and amassed a large sum of money for hard-working NHS staff.

OH BEER ME

The pub will ‘LAST RETURN’ gradually exit the locking of the coronavirus

FAMILY PART

Boy, 7, lost his mother, 49, and gran to the corona virus when his father struggled for a lifetime

Exclusive

END OF TRAGIC

NHS Hero Worker and mother of 3, 61, died after telling children ‘I don’t want to die’

Thank you CAPTAIN!

The charity single Captain Tom surged to the top of the charts when funds reached £ 22 million

HAND REACH

Farm boss on why he had to pay £ 40 thousand to fly 150 Romanian fruit pickers to England

WET AND FRY

Scotland got lost dry before the heat wave because other parts of England were struck by lightning

“He has embodied the spirit of the country.

“From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has shown lifelong courage and compassion.

“The PM will find a way to recognize Tom and his efforts.”

7

Downing Street said the PM was looking for ways to respect veterans. Credit: PA: Press Association

7

7