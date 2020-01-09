Loading...

A sequel to Captain Marvel from 2019 is officially being developed by Marvel Studios. Brie Larson would like to return as Carol Danvers.

The previous film was significant because it was the first female-made film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and grossed over $ 1 billion worldwide. No wonder that another solo excursion is planned for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

Unfortunately we have no idea yet, because the film is only in the development phase. Since Marvel Studios has only officially announced one film for release after 2021 (Black Panther II), it’s not impossible for the sequel to be made for a release in 2022 next year, but it’s a bit lengthy. Especially with all the other projects being developed, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a restart of Blade.

What is Captain Marvel 2 about?

We know one thing: it will be retired after the first Captain Marvel. However, what is still decided is whether it will take place before or after their second appearance (Avengers: Endgame). There is a good chance that with Carol Danvers they will delve into the villainous Kree world and history and claim that they will be back for them.

Larson has expressed interest in the sequel to Ms. Marvel, who has built a large following in the comic reading world, which is why the character gets her own series at Disney.

It might seem obvious to make a film that really integrates Danvers into the established, contemporary environment that most of the others are already taking, but it has also been suggested that Captain Marvel 2 be placed in front of Avengers: Endgame, whether it be directly in the events the US is leading crossover or it could be back in the 1990s.

Brie Larson attends the “Captain Marvel” screening in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / WireImage)

Who will be starring in Captain Marvel 2?

You can expect Brie Larson to return, but there is a very good chance that she will be joined by a whole new cast of characters. It was suggested by Larson himself that a sequel could have the character of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel at her theatrical debut. Perhaps this implies some kind of cross-pollination with the upcoming Disney show, but not much has been said.

Read more about Marvel