Captain Man Utd, Harry Maguire sends old food boxes and messages ‘stay safe’ during the coronavirus crisis – The Scottish Sun

HARRY MAGUIRE has been grateful for preparing a scheme for groceries to be sent to parents in his hometown during a coronavirus locking.

Manchester United captain, 27, was born in Mosborough, which is part of Sheffield.

Man United’s captain, Harry Maguire, has prepared a scheme to feed the elderly in his hometown throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Reuters

And he was determined to help the older population get adequate food supplies with all their basic needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His good actions were only revealed last night after the former Leicester midfielder and Hull City responded to a tweet.

Someone named Jackie Claydon wrote to the England international to thank him for his kindness.

He said, “Thank you very much for your kind gesture to the old generation of Mosborough. My mother is very appreciative. “

The message was sent along with a picture of the package provided by Maguire.

That includes milk and some vegetables along with a nice addition to a personal signed card from a defender.

After seeing the tweet, Maguire answered: “I’m happy #StaySafe ‘.”

Ace grows in Mosborough, which is southeast of Sheffield.

Maguire came through the line at Sheffield United’s childhood club before moving to Hull and Leicester.

Now the club captain at Old Trafford followed last summer’s steps from Fox, he revealed he was in weekly discussions with United about the possibility of players taking wage cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

