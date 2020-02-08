Captain Lee leaves the stage at the reunion below deck amid clashes

Captain Lee has a real housewife moment below deck during the reunion. Photo credit: Bravo

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

In a preview clip of the upcoming special, Captain Lee Rosbach storms off the stage during the reunion below deck in the middle of the cast. After a season full of disgusting behaviors, dramas, shared crew, and failed connections, getting the lower deck together for a reunion was no easy task.

Kate Chastain, Ashton Pienaar, Rhylee Gerber, Kevin Dobson, Courtney Skippon, Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback and Abbi Murphy meet with Captain Lee to sit down with Andy Cohen. The group has a lot to tell after the current season.

Due to the newly released video footage, not much has changed since the crew left the Valor. They bring with them the drama that had made the fans addicted and outraged at the same time this season.

Captain Lee walks off the stage

The bad blood between the brothers Ashton, Kevin, Brian and Tanner and the ladies Kate, Rhylee, Courtney and Simone is still alive and well. No question, fans can expect the men and women to compete against each other while talking to Andy.

At some point, after sitting and listening to the actors get salty with each other, Captain Lee pulls a page from Real Housewives’ book and storms off the stage. He tells Andy that he needs a break, takes off his microphone and, as he walks away, hears, “I’ve had enough of these fools.”

The moment leaves the cast stunned and Andy wonders if Captain Lee will be back or if he has finished the reunion special.

What pushes Captain Lee over the edge?

The clip combines several conversations or arguments from the Reunion Special Below Deck. All the small snippets show how each individual actor insults someone.

Ashton follows Captain Lee and Kate, Courtney beats Kevin, Simone and Kate try again, and Abbi expresses her happiness that she has stopped.

With so many dramatic moments, it’s hard to say what makes Captain Lee go out. Maybe all the lies, aggression, horrible behaviors, and attacks are too much for the good captain.

Captain Lee can take a lot of crap. It is part of his job to deal with ridiculous people. So whatever goes down has to be good because it has a high threshold for stupidity.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out why Captain Lee is storming the Below Deck Reunion Special. Part one of the two-part show starts on Monday, February 10th.

Mondays at 8 / 7c are broadcast on Bravo below deck.