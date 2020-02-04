Capital enjoys the warmest, wettest January in years: Environment Canada

Cars splashed through a gigantic puddle on Richmond Road while Ottawa was hit with heavy rain on January 11.

You didn’t imagine it.

The National Capital started the new decade with the hottest and wettest January in years, according to the monthly report from Environment Canada.

The average temperature of Ottawa for January, measured at the airport, was -6.4 C, about 38 percent warmer than the ‘normal’ average of -10.3 C.

“There were a few cold days, but they were outnumbered by the milder days,” the report states. In general, the monthly temperatures in the province ranged from “way above normal” to “extremely above normal,” said Environment Canada.

In terms of rainfall, the capital registered 100.4 mm of mixed rainfall in the month compared to the “normal” level of 65.4 mm.

The figures were considerably boosted by rainfall of 45.2 mm, compared to 25 mm that was normally seen during the month. Most of that rainfall came in during the monsoon of January 11-12 brought in by a low-load system from Texas.

Ottawa also had 62.7 mm of snow during the month, compared to the usual 53.9 mm.

In terms of rainfall, it was a story of two Ontarios in January.

“While most of the province experienced normal to drier to normal conditions … parts of Central and Eastern Ontario received (up to) twice the normal amounts.”

Toronto, for example, recorded almost three times its normal rainfall with 131.4 mm.

This increase was largely due to heavy rainfall. The city was hit with more than four times the normal rainfall in January, with 105.6 mm registered at Pearson Airport, compared to the usual 25.1 mm.

