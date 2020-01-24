Cape Town woman pays tribute to sister by raising awareness of cervical cancer

More than 13,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year, but we know there is a way to prevent it. Local woman to tell people that by honoring the sister she lost in the process in 2006, Eileen Duffey-Lind made a promise to her older sister, Maureen Duffey-Russo, then that she was dying of cervical cancer. This promise: take care of your children and never forget them. “The way I remember it is to do this work and get it out there as much as possible,” said Duffey-Lind. that six cancers, including cervical cancer, are caused by the human papilloma virus, or HPV. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection, but there is a vaccine that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for all girls and boys, 11 to 12 years old. To share this information, Duffey-Lind created Team Maureen, a non-profit organization that originally raised funds for cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. re Human. “This is a short video premiered in three state theaters at the moment. Duffey-Lind, her friends and family were there for her first screening on Cape Cod. She hopes it attracts ‘attention and interest. “Our big goal: there is something you can do. You can get the vaccine. You can get your screening right and there are a lot of cancers that you can’t do anything about, “said Duffey-Lind.” I think it’s the little things we can’t save the world but we’re trying, one person at the same time, to have one less person to experience what my family has experienced. “The American Cancer Society recently announced that it was honoring Duffey-Lind with the Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values ​​Award, to recognize his remarkable achievements in support of the society’s mission.

More than 13,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year, but we know there is a way to prevent it. A local woman’s mission is to tell people by honoring the sister she lost during the process.

In 2006, Eileen Duffey-Lind made a promise to her older sister, Maureen Duffey-Russo, when she died of cervical cancer. This promise: take care of your children and never forget them.

“The way I remember it is to do this work and get it out there as much as possible,” said Duffey-Lind.

This work aims to raise awareness that six cancers, including cervical cancer, are caused by the human papillomavirus, or HPV.

It is the most common sexually transmitted infection, but there is a vaccine that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for all girls and boys, ages 11 to 12.

To share this information, Duffey-Lind created Team Maureen, a non-profit organization that originally raised funds for cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The organization is now working to prevent HPV-related cancers through community outreach, including a unique campaign called “If You Are Human”.

This is a short video premiered in three theaters across the state right now.

Duffey-Lind, his friends and family were there for his first appearance on Cape Cod. She hopes this attracts attention and interest.

“Our main goal: there is something you can do. You can get the vaccine. You can get your screening right and there are a lot of cancers you can’t do anything about,” said Duffey-Lind.

“I think those are the little things we can do. We don’t save the world but we try, one person at a time, to have one less person to live through what my family has gone through.”

The American Cancer Society recently announced that it was honoring Duffey-Lind with the Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values ​​Award, to recognize his remarkable achievements in support of the society’s mission.

