Capcom brings new style mode for Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch

Capcom announced today in its blog that there is a new style mode for the Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch!

The style system introduced in Devil May Cry 4 allowed you to choose between 6 different styles (4 to start and 2 to unlock later) at the beginning of each mission or on a divinity statue, and with each different style the combos became different and the action became different volume up.

Now the special style system from DMC 4 will debut in the DMC 3 Special Edition for the Switch, which is due to be released on February 20. This is super exciting news for anyone who is a hardcore franchise fan as we know that the style system has vastly improved the DMC games!

Thanks to Capcom, it was described in detail how the style switch is implemented in the game. So if you’d like to learn more about how to switch styles in a snap, read Capcom’s detailed post below:

The style switching in the DMC3 Special Edition (Nintendo Switch) works as expected. Press ABOVE for tricksters, LOW for Royal Guard, LEFT for gunslingers and RIGHT for swordsmen. For the special styles that will be unlocked later in the game, a quick double click on certain buttons is required. Double tap for doubles LEFTand double tap for mercury RIGHT,

However, Capcom’s official gameplay reveal will go online on Twich on January 16 at Twitch.tv/CapcomUSA from 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 p.m. GMT. So if you want to see the new style system in action, I recommend checking this out from the live stream.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be released on February 20th for the Nintendo Switch. Did you play the other released ports for DMC on Switch? Are you curious to see how the style system finds its way to the third title in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Capcom