Cap Comparables: Flames buy the RFA years from Rasmus Andersson

The Calgary Flames took care of some issues on Wednesday, ending defender Rasmus Andersson with an average annual value of $ 4.55 million over the next six seasons.

Andersson, 23, would become a limited free agent in the summer, but is now signed for all of his eligible RFA years plus his first two years of unlimited free agency. For a young defender who is just starting to show what he can be in the NHL, that is really nice protection.

“It’s about so much money and security and I just wanted to go play and not think about it anymore, so we felt like we came to an agreement this morning and it was a pretty simple decision to make,” Andersson said after put the pen on paper.

Andersson has seen his ice age increase every season with the Flames and is now a race for more than 19 minutes, which is the third highest in the team. He is also a major player on the second power play unit and has three goals and 12 points this season.

But this contract is more about what Andersson could be for the Flames in the future. Managing Director Brad Treliving has a number of questions to answer about his blue line this summer, with both T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic enter the open market on July 1, so locking up a young, right-wing defender in the long term gives the GM some clarity for an important off-season.

“Projections are always involved, but he is a good player who is only getting better,” Treliving said. “What people don’t see is that he’s a real competitor. The kind you want in your organization. You can never get enough of it. To get him on that number … a good deal for him. Nice to see him security at 23. And I think it will be a good deal for us. “

Andersson’s long-term contract follows a recent trend whereby young defenders are paid early to give themselves and their teams peace of mind. Here are some other similar contracts that can help explain how the Flames and Andersson have arranged the number they did, and some upcoming limited free agent defenders who can take advantage of Andersson’s contract.

All financial details thanks to CapFriendly.com.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes

Six years, $ 27.6 million, $ 4.6 million cap hit Signed November 18, 2018 (age 20)

The closest comparable to Andersson is Chychrun, whose second contract has the same length and a similar cap hit. It also carries Chychrun to an unlimited free agency, such as the Andersson contract.

The only notable difference between the two is that Chychrun made his NHL debut at the age of 18, allowing him to sign an extension rather than Andersson.

Chychrun needed a few seasons to settle in the NHL due to a number of injuries, but now in his fourth season – and first on this contract – he emerges as an important player for the Coyotes. Chychrun is already one point away from achieving a career high in points this season and has 10 goals for the first time. He also averaged over 22 minutes of ice time – the third best in the team – and sees time on both the power play and penalty kill.

If the current production of Chychrun persists, this contract will soon look like a bargain for Arizona. The Flames hope for a similar bargain with Andersson.

Brian Dumoulin, Pittsburgh Penguins

Six years, $ 24.6 million, $ 4.1 million cap hit Signed July 24, 2017 (25 years)

Dumoulin is not flashy, but he has seen his role with the Penguins grow every season and has been Kris Letang’s most important partner since 2016-17. Although he does not get much power-play time, Dumoulin kills penalties and has received a positive plus-minus score in all five NHL seasons.

This contract was Dumoulin’s third after he had burned most of his entry-level deal in the AHL, but was signed after he had played a similar number of NHL games as Andersson.

Like the Penguins with Letang, the Flames have locked up Mark Giordano as their number 1 in nearly $ 7 million. And just like the Penguins, the Flames are in win-now mode thanks to a strong core of players up and down in the line-up. So betting Andersson on $ 4.55 million gives Calgary depth in the long run, but also some flexibility, especially if he can give them the minutes and positive impact that Dumoulin brings for the Penguins.

Pinder & Steinberg

Brad Treliving on Rasmus Andersson contract extension

January 8, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames

Six years, $ 29.7 million, $ 4.9 million cap hit Signed on August 30, 2018 (21 years)

If Andersson’s contract seems familiar to Flames fans, it’s because Treliving has already signed a young defender for a similar deal. Hanifin’s second contract came just a few weeks after he was taken from the Carolina Hurricanes, but it was a chance for the Flames to bet on a player with a lot of profit.

Hanifin brings a little more offense to his game than Andersson and has posted at least 29 points in each of the last three seasons. It is also used in all situations – including the penalty kill – and its 21:26 ice time per game is in second place in the team.

With Brodie and Hamonic possibly at the end of the season and Giordano now 36, Andersson and Hanifin represent the future of the Flames defense. By keeping them locked up for a long period of $ 9.45 million, the team gives some stability to build around.

Upcoming RFAs

While Andersson is off the board, there are still some notable limited supporters of free agents who are looking for new deals.

The peloton is headed by Darnell Nurse in Edmonton, a 25-year-old top-pair man who is currently playing a two-year bridge deal. Because the Oilers must answer many questions in advance and are already tied to a number of well-paid contracts on the blue line, there may still be a bridge deal in the future of Nurse.

The Oilers must also negotiate a new deal with rookie Ethan Bear, who has become a reliable player for them this season after two seasons in the AHL.

Travis Dermott from the Maple Leafs is in a similar position. The Maple Leafs have allocated nearly $ 50 million to their attackers for next season, but only two defenders signed after this year – which could make it difficult for the team to commit more than one bridge deal.

Erik Cernak with the Lightning could be the best for a contract of the Andersson type. The 23-year-old comes out of his entry contract, has an average of almost 18 minutes per game and kills a lot of penalties. Although he does not earn a lot of points, Cernak is a reliable defender in a team that now wants to win and locking him up at a reasonable price in the long term gives the team peace of mind when some older defenders leave.

Some other defenders who become limited free agents this summer who can get similar deals for Andersson include Vince Dunn (Blues), Mikhail Sergachev (Lightning), Victor Mete (Canadiens), Ryan Graves (Avalanche), Marcus Pettersson (Penguins) and Devon Toews (islanders).