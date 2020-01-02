Canvas tote bags to carry groceries, gym clothes, laptops and more (and look good doing it)

Loading...

On a cold day in 2018, I ventured to an event with one of my friends. We wandered through the pop-up and on leaving we were offered a tote bag full of goodies.

The tote itself, an Outdoor Voices canvas bag that I have seen countless times on the subway and the streets of New York, has remained my favorite for trips to Trader Joe's. s, or when I have to lug around books or products at home from Manhattan to Brooklyn. And, of course, I'm not the only one, otherwise someday when I wear it I don't see another person with one too. The biggest problem, however, is that the brand doesn't sell the bag alone, which means you'll have to buy your own Outdoor voice to get one by yourself.

The reusable tote bag is an easy-to-install bingo square on everyone for what people in big cities have on them at all times. Governor Cuomo even said on Sunday that he was proposing a ban on single-use plastic bags in New York, which means that reusable bags will be an even greater necessity. Personally, I have a stack of stock in my desk drawer and in a closet at home, just in case, and I tend to lend them to colleagues who also need them. But these are not cheap tote bags to offer; these are bags that will withstand a beating in a flea market or a metro ride and that will always look good.

My tote bags are the ones that have a certain depth. Bags like this one from Hershel have a structure that will allow you to store a ton of stuff in it, without clunky bulges. It measures 6 "wide, which is more than enough to accommodate everything you get from a quick trip to the grocery store. It also has the elusive top closure that is clutch for any type of trip.

Hershel Supply Co. Mica cloth tote

The straps which are sewn twice in the bag and which are not thin enough to cause shoulder pain are also extremely important. Another good option is the large classic Lands & # 39; End tote that will look like home in any farmer's market or just go around the weekend.

Lands & # 39; End – Medium Natural Open Top Canvas Tote Bag

In all fairness, the Baggu duck bag is the holy grail of canvas bags in my opinion. Not only is it deep and wide, it has top handles as well as an adjustable shoulder strap and a snap closure.

Here are a few others that look good and will help you always be ready.

Waitworth & # 39; I Have No Idea & # 39; Cotton canvas tote bag

