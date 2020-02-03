Canucks to withdraw the figures of Daniel and Henrik Sedin against Blackhawks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will bring their songs to the ridge next Wednesday night through the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

It is a week-long celebration of the twins’ career that the team has designated as “Sedin Week”, with awards also taking place on Mondays and Sundays.

The Monday evening game against the Nashville Predators is called “Legends Night” and celebrates four Canucks who already have their songs in mind: Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Pavel Bure and Markus Naslund.

Henrik’s and Daniel’s numbers 22 and 33 go into the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday during a pre-game ceremony to celebrate their 17 years of contributions to the Canucks.

A ‘Legacy Game’ completes the party on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks to honor the twins’ contributions to the community.

Daniel and Henrik Sedin were drafted second and third respectively by Vancouver in the 1999 NHL draw.

Henrik would then lead the team and become the leader of the all-time club in assists (830), points (1,070) and games played (1,330). Daniel is on top of the Canucks target list (393) and is in second place in each of the other categories.