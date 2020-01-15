Canucks run into hot goalkeeper while the roads continue against Jets

You would never know by driving to the center from the airport, but Winnipeg was transformed in the 15 years that the city was without a National Hockey League team.

It must have been. Hard to believe, but Gotham on the Prairies was once a friendly place for the Vancouver Canucks to visit. The Canucks rolled through Winnipeg a few times in the playoffs in the early 1990s. They once scored eight goals in one playoff game in the old Winnipeg Arena.

In their last eight games in Winnipeg, the Canucks scored five times. Total. Vancouver somehow did not win any of those eight games with this offensive output.

The city is an ice-cold hell for the Canucks since the Jets returned to Manitoba in 2011. On Tuesday, Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves while the Jets won 4-0 for their 10th win over the Canucks.

The difference in this game is that the Canucks actually played well enough to win, pass the Jets 41-25 and hit the post or miss the goal on a bushel of other scoring opportunities.

Goals from Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic and Blake Wheeler gave Winnipeg a 3-0 lead in the first 22 minutes before the Jets essentially handed the game over to Hellebuyck and said, “Here, you take it.” Connor eventually scored another in an empty net.

Hellebuyck was brilliant. He was also lucky, but brilliant when his 18th shutout career set a new franchise record and brought the Jets into a draw with the Canucks in the Western Conference playoff race. Each team is 25-18-4.

Vancouver missed an opportunity to jump past the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes and move to first place in the Pacific Division. Three points separate the second to ninth place in a conference where only the St. Louis Blues look safe in their pursuit of a play-off spot.

It was perhaps the best game of the Canucks for their road trip, which they ended with 2-3. They play the Coyotes on Thursday. The Jets finished a 0-5-1 home-losing series – the Canucks can solve any problem in Winnipeg – that was their longest in four seasons. They will end a three-game home stand against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

Some other not so deep thoughts about Tuesday’s game:

HELLEBUYCK U

The 26-year-old goalkeeper of the Jets has trained the Canucks. In his career, Hellebuyck is now 7-1 against Vancouver with a 95.3 percent percentage and 1.38 goals against the average.

The Jets almost stopped playing for him in the third period. The strong rescues from Hellebuyck include an early escape stop on J.T. Miller, a scoreless glove save on Adam Gaudette and a back-post pad save against Brock Boeser.

Amid the shot volume of the Canucks, a sure indication of how many Winnipeg’s goalkeeper was in their heads, were the opportunities that Vancouver either missed or completely missed.

Elias Pettersson missed an open net on an early rebound and then bounced again late in the third period of the iron, which sounded behind Hellebuyck all night like church bells on a Sunday. Bo Horvat made the mistake and then got off the bar. And with the keeper on his stomach and a large part of the net open, Miller didn’t even consider shooting until he brought the puck back to the high slit for Pettersson, who also didn’t shoot but pushed a pass to Boeser. It was as if the Canucks thought that a conventional shot would not defeat Hellebuyck.

AND IN VANCOUVER’S PURPOSE …

Jacob Markstrom, who has watched this season in several games such as Hellebuyck Tuesday, was defeated three times in 25 shots and was only suspect in one: a pass to the front of the net by Wheeler sliding through teammate Connor and Vancouver-keeper under the screen at 1:12 of the second period.

Markstrom was certainly not the reason the Canucks lost, but the goaltending workload is getting curious about Vancouver. The Swede started eight games before Christmas when backup Thatcher Demko was usually unavailable due to a concussion.

When the Canucks needed it the most, Markstrom produced his best form of the season. But everyone, including Travis Green coach, knew the goalkeeper’s workload needed to be relieved, so there was great relief when Demko missed only two weeks and was ready to start after Christmas.

Since then, Demko has started twice in nine games. Markstrom, who won twice during the weekend in 27 hours, started on Tuesday for the fifth time in six games – and the 15th time in 17 games. The Canucks look more and more like they really stay in the play-off race until the end of this season, and the Canucks need Demko to play a little more so that Markstrom can play a little less.

PP RISE AND AUTUMN

Watching the power game of the Canucks is like driving a turbulent market at a good penny. No matter how much it has been since you bought it, you still sweat nervously every day.

A Canuck powerplay that is one of the best in the NHL and produced almost as many goals in the first half of the season (40) as last year (43), suddenly drops. It went 0-for-4 on Tuesday and is on a 1-for-24 dive of the last six games. The top unit already looked so static that in the second period, after a TV timeout, Green chose to start a power play with the second unit Adam Gaudette-Tanner Pearson-Tyler Myers.

Pettersson said after the 1-for-8 appearance of the powerplay in Sunday’s 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild that the first unit should simplify matters, move the puck faster and get shots on the net. And Vancouver has generated 10 shots during its four power games on Tuesday. But the goal of getting shots on the net is to generate rebounds and second and third chances when the goalkeeper climbs. The Canucks made very little of that second chance.

Anyway, the powerful game from Canuck is a good investment. It will end this season completely. But it is still able to cause ulcers when the team loses.

MOST UNDERESTIMATED

For a number of years, a recurring complaint on the west coast, just behind rain, the cost of gas and property and cycle paths, was that Chris Tanev did not get the attention he deserved around the NHL as one of the league’s most underrated defenders.

But is there a more underrated defender this season than the Winnipeg Neal Pionk? Yes, Neal Pionk. Yes, unbound college-free agent who sent the New York Rangers to the Jets (with a first round sketch) in the Jacob Trouba trade, Neal Pionk.

The power-play assist Tuesday of the 24-year-old was his 30th point of the season. That’s eight more than Trouba, whose $ 8 million salary in the US makes Pionk a bargain of $ 3 million. A season ago, Pionk could not have come to the right of the Winnipeg defense, which was full of Dustin Byfuglien, Trouba and Myers. This season, he leads the Jets, who still have Josh Morrissey on the left, in an average ice age at 11:16 PM per game.